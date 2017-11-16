Colorado Avalanche send Tyson Jost down to the AHL

Jost is on his way to the San Antonio Rampage where he can get big minutes while he works his way back from injury

It’s been a rough rookie season for Tyson Jost. The 19-year old has only played six games due to injury and now that he’s healthy, the Colorado Avalanche have sent him back to San Antonio of the AHL.

Jost suffered a lower-body injury when Adam McQuaid of the Boston Bruins hit him from behind more than a month ago.

When he was in the lineup, Jost was mostly playing in a bottom-6 role and was certainly not getting the ice time many had expected coming into the season. Now, with the emergence of Alex Kerfoot as a legitimate Calder Trophy candidate and the acquisition of Vladislav Kamenev, there simply aren’t enough spots in the top-9 to go around.

Instead of playing a supporting role on the fourth line with the Avs, Jost will be sent to the AHL where he is likely to get top line minutes and play on the top powerplay unit - a role Kamenev has been filling since the trade from Nashville.

There is no telling how long Jost will be with the Rampage - he could be right back up of someone gets hurt between now and Monday.

This should not be seen as a demotion for Jost. It can be looked at as an opportunity to play his way back into game shape while getting the type of big minuted he was used to getting over the past few years.

Jost left the University of North Dakota after a standout freshman season and many expected him to be in the rookie of the year conversation this year. Things haven't worked out that way, but this might be the boost he needs to get things rolling in the right direction.

This situation also brings up the question of Jost’s availability to Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship next month. If he is still in the AHL in mid-December, there is a strong possibility that he will be released to go play for Canada alongside fellow Avs prospect Cale Makar.