Concern For Cam

Listed as ‘questionable’ for Thursday’s game against the Leafs, the Oilers simply can’t afford any major time off from their workhorse goalie.

“Upper Body Injury” is about the last thing you want to read about the Oilers’ starting goaltender, but there it is staring you back. Oilers coach Todd McLellan says that Talbot injured himself during Tuesday’s overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes. Talbot missed practice today, and is “questionable” for tomorrow’s game versus the Leafs.

Should Talbot be unable to dress, backup Laurent Brossoit would get the nod. That’s all fine and dandy for about one or two games, but the Oilers will run into significant trouble if this injury lasts any longer than that.

Talbot hasn’t had a great start to the season. He’s 10-10-1 with a below replacement-level .903SV% so far. That save percentage is quite a bit below his career average of .920, so there’s good reason to believe he’ll regress quite a bit to the good. Talbot played in 73 of 82 games last season for the Oilers and was a key cog to the club’s first playoff berth in a decade. In 25 games this year, Talbot has appeared in 22.

If Talbot is out a game or two, the Oilers will give Brossoit a couple of swings. If Talbot is out for any length of time more than that, it will make for a very long December.