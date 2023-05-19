The Arizona Coyotes might be looking for a new home before long, and there is already a lot of interest in the franchise from states and cities across the country. On Friday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont expressed interest in bringing the Yotes to Hartford.

On Tuesday, voters in Tempe rejected the Coyotes' plans for a new arena and entertainment district in the city. Now, the team will have to go back to the drawing board if it wants to remain in the state.

While speaking with reporters, Lamont said there are plenty of die-hard hockey fans in Connecticut who would welcome a new team. Lamont added that the state and local governments would be happy to work with the NHL on moving the Coyotes to Hartford.

"This is a great hockey state and a great hockey town," Lamont said, per the Associated Press. "It's evidenced by the passion we have for the Whalers going back years -- still one of the best selling jerseys. I think we can guarantee them a very strong market right here, and a government that's ready to come and be their partner."

If the Coyotes do move to Hartford, it would be the NHL's second stint in the city. In 1979, the NHL added the Hartford Whalers from the WHA. The Whalers remained in Hartford through the 1996-97 season until they moved to Carolina and became the Hurricanes.

Connecticut will have some competition for the Coyotes. NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has already tweeted at the NHL suggesting that the league relocate the team to Kansas City.