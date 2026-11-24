An awful start for the Chicago Blackhawks only got worse on Monday night when the team announced that captain and superstar forward Connor Bedard would miss four months after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

On Nov. 17, Bedard injured his shoulder on a face-off and left the ice in a lot of discomfort. After deliberating whether to rehab the shoulder or get surgery to repair the issue, Bedard opted for the latter half. That will sideline him longer now, but it could provide a more permanent fix.

Bedard missed the first two weeks of the season while recovering from surgery on his left shoulder in the offseason. The Blackhawks captain suffered that injury during summer training -- and that also occurred on a seemingly innocuous play.

Even after Bedard's initial injury, Chicago hoped that the 2026-27 season would be a step in the right direction amid a lengthy rebuild. Instead, the team is on track to finish with fewer points this year than last year -- despite playing two more games.

The Blackhawks are 8-14-2, which is good for 30th place in the NHL. Only the aging Pittsburgh Penguins and actively tanking Vancouver Canucks sit below them. The prospects Chicago has drafted in recent years haven't shown adequate process at the NHL level, and they've got no veteran support around them.

With Bedard out for an extended period of time, the Blackhawks must re-assess their long-term vision.

Questions about Bedard's durability

When healthy, Bedard has shown that he can be a true superstar. The 21-year-old has 82 goals and 139 assists in 234 career games, and he began the 2025-26 season on a torrid pace before, well, suffering a shoulder injury.

And therein lies the biggest question about Bedard's future as a true force in the NHL. Is this just bad luck, or will his lack of durability prevent him from reaching the potential that's evident when the puck is on his stick? Chicago can only hope its the former, but this isn't the first time Bedard has missed significant time due to injury.

This is now Bedard's fourth NHL season, and he's played 70-plus games just once. That was in the 2024-25 season, when he played all 82 games and tallied 67 points.

Last season, a right shoulder injury forced him to miss 13 games and snuffed out his tremendous start. Months later, Bedard injured his left shoulder after taking a spill during summer workouts. That prompted one surgery, and his latest right shoulder injury prompted another procedure less than five months later.

I'm certainly not a doctor, but two shoulder surgeries that close together seems concerning, especially for how much the Blackhawks have invested in Bedard.

In 2022-23, the franchise completely demolished its roster in hopes of landing the No. 1 overall pick. It worked, and Chicago got to draft Bedard, the consensus top prospect in the class. This past summer, Bedard and the Hawks agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $75 million.

If Bedard gets healthy and plays anywhere near his peak, that will be a discount. If injuries continue to limit him, the Blackhawks will have a serious problem on their hands, but that probably goes without saying.

Time for an overhaul?

Even with Bedard in the mix, the Blackhawks' rebuild wasn't going particularly well. Chicago hasn't finished above .500 since the 2019-20 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was three years before they selected Bedard in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The upshot of all that stinking is that the Hawks stocked up on premium draft capital. With that, they've built what should and exciting young core for the franchise. Not including Bedard, Chicago has seven skaters who were selected in the top 50 picks of the last five drafts.

Kantserov has shown scoring touch at the NHL level, Nazar has been inconsistent and flashed upside and Rinzel has started to show signs of progress on the back end. Other than that, none of those young guns are ready for primetime. That's not say they will never get there. In particular, Frondell and Levshunov have the tools to get there.

It's just that the results have been really ugly to this point. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Blackhawks rank 30th in expected goals share at 42.5%. The team's minus-32 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL. To put it more succintly, Chicago is getting what it deserves more often than not.

With Bedard out for the next four months, it's time to see who can sink and who can swim. Stop playing 37-year-old Ian Cole almost 20 minutes per game and let defensive prospects see the ice more. Tyler Bertuzzi has been incredibly ineffective, and his contract is moveable. Trade him to a contender and open up another spot for a young player in the top six.

If the team doesn't make any progress over the last 60 games of the season, it may be time for a wholesale changes at the top. General manager Kyle Davidson was tasked with orchestrating a rebuild that's going nowhere quickly. Jeff Blashill is 37-53-16 behind the Blackhawks' bench, and he's 241-314-88 in his coaching career.

If Chicago continues to flail at the bottom of the standings, how much worse could it possibly get? A new set of eyes in the front office and a new voice in the locker room wouldn't be the worst ideas.