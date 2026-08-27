After months of speculation about his future in Winnipeg, Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has confirmed his trade request publicly.

Hellebuyck's name has come up in trade rumors since the 2025-26 season ended, and the rumor mill will only pick back up now that he's gone public with his request. NHL training camps will open soon, and Hellebuyck wanted to provide more clarity on the situation.

"Winnipeg has been home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there. "I have never forgotten June 23, 2012. That's the day Winnipeg took a chance on a goalie playing in Odessa, Texas. I gave everything I had from that moment to prove the Jets made the right decision. "Several months ago, I privately requested a trade. I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options. "With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family. "I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career and hope a resolution can be reached soon."

In what would become one of the biggest steals in NHL Draft history, the Jets used the No. 130 overall pick to select Hellebucyk in 2012. Just seven years later, Hellebuyck established himself as one of the best goalies in the lea, and he's maintained that level of play for nearly a decade.

A three-time Vezina Trophy winner, Hellebuyck has a legitimate claim as the best goaltender in the world. Over the last three seasons, Hellebucyk has totaled 73.4 goals saved above average, per Natural Stat Trick. That's 20 more than the next closest goaltender -- Andrei Vasilevskiy -- and includes a rather underwhelming 2025-26 campaign.

There have been plenty of years in which Hellebuyck carried mediocre Jets teams, but 2025-26 was not one of them. He actually allowed 0.35 goals above average with a pedestrian 0.895 save percentage. Normally, it would be fair to worry about a 33-year-old goalie with those numbers, but not in Hellebucyk's case.

Hellebuyck backstopped Team USA to its first men's ice hockey gold medal in 46 years at the 2026 Olympics while allowing a total of six goals and boasting a .956 save percentage. He was exceptional in the final against Canada, where he turned away 41 of the 42 shots he faced and made one of the most iconic saves in hockey history.

The biggest obstacle in a trade might be Hellebucyk's contract. He has five years remaining on his current deal at $8.5 million per season -- and while that may be a lot of term for a goalie his age -- Hellebucyk is worth a lot more than that at his best. The real issue is that he owns a full no-movement clause, which means Hellebuyck controls his fate, and the trade request going public certainly won't improve the team's leverage.

So, where does Hellebucyk land? Without knowing his preferred destinations, it's probably safe to assume that he wants the opportunity to win a Stanley Cup, and the team that acquires him will need the requisite cap space and resources to do so.