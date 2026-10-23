Connor Hellebuyck is a now a Devil. The star goalie for the Winnipeg Jets is on the move after being traded to New Jersey on Friday in exchange for four players and two future draft picks. the teams announced the move with the Jets receiving Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad, Nico Daws and Alexander Command, plus a 2027 seventh-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

Hellebuyck expressed his desire to be traded in the offseason when he formally requested a move in August. He said at the time that he had made the request months earlier and tried to keep the situation private.

Hellebuyck has spent his entire career with Winnipeg after being drafted by the Jets in 2012 at No. 130 overall. He's recognized as one of the best goalies in the league as a three-time Vezina Trophy winner. He also helped carry the United States to its first gold medal at the 2026 Olympics in February with some incredible saves against Canada in the final game.

For the Jets, they get a former first-rounder in Mercer to try and add to a rebuild as well as a veteran presence in Bjugstad. They also acquired a younger goalie in Daws who could fill the role of Hellebuyck at just 25 years old.