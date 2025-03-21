Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid exited the second period of his team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. McDavid didn't return for the third period after skating off gingerly with what the Oilers labeled a lower-body injury.

Toward the end of the second period, McDavid was pursuing a loose puck in the Jets' zone, and he pulled up after taking an apparent crosscheck from Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey. McDavid initially went back to the bench, but he did not return to action in the third period.

In his postgame press conference, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he didn't have an update on McDavid's status moving forward.

Losing McDavid for any stretch of time would be a critical loss for the Oilers, but it's especially troubling with just 13 games remaining in the regular season. McDavid ranks third in the NHL in assists with 64, and his 90 points are fourth.

The three-time Hart Trophy winner led all playoff performers with 42 points while leading the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final last season. He also became the sixth player ever to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as a member of the losing team.

To make matters worse for the Oilers, they also lost starting goaltender Stuart Skinner when he was involved in a late-game collision. Like McDavid, there was no update on Skinner after the game.