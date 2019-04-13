Connor McDavid reportedly suffered minor ligament tear, will not need surgery to repair knee

After a disastrous end to a disappointing season in Edmonton, Connor McDavid should be good to go for the start of the 2019-2020 NHL season.

A medical evaluation has reportedly determined that McDavid suffered a minor PCL tear in his left knee during the Oilers' final regular-season game, which is relatively good news for the superstar center. He won't need surgery and his recovery timetable should clear him before the start of next season.

Sources say McDavid suffered a small tear of the pcl ligament in his knee. No surgery required. Should be ready for start of the season. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 13, 2019

McDavid suffered the injury as he was driving to the net in Edmonton's win over Calgary on April 6. The 21-year-old lost his balance and crashed hard into the goalpost, leaving him in clear agony on the ice.

Another angle of McDavid's potential injury... pic.twitter.com/zHWkdazf1o — OILERZ (@oilerzmedia) April 7, 2019

There was some concern that McDavid may have broken his leg or suffered some sort of serious knee injury that would potentially force him to miss the beginning of next season, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

The diagnosis has not been officially confirmed by the Oilers as of yet, though the team did release a cryptic update on Friday night. That update didn't provide much information other than confirming doctors have figured out the issue and put McDavid on a rehab plan that starts immediately.

UPDATE: The #Oilers medical staff, in collaboration with top orthopedic specialists, have determined a rehabilitation protocol for Connor McDavid, which will begin immediately. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 13, 2019

McDavid is widely regarded as the best player in hockey and is coming off his third straight 100-point season for Edmonton, but the Oilers missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons despite his contributions. As McDavid looks to repair his leg this offseason, the Oilers will look to repair their roster around him. The team is currently searching its next general manager after Peter Chiarelli was fired in January.

In other news, McDavid was spotted miniature golfing this week while wearing a massive leg brace.