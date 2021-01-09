Corey Crawford, a two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie with the Chicago Blackhawks, officially announced his retirement from hockey on Saturday. He ends his career after 13 seasons at 36 years old.

Crawford had just signed a two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils this past offseason, but had taken an indefinite leave of absence earlier in January after not practicing with the team since training camp for personal reasons.

"I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living," Crawford said, per NHL.com. "I wanted to continue my career, but believe I've given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire. I would like to thank the New Jersey Devils organization for understanding and supporting my decision. I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks organization for giving me the chance to live my childhood dream."

During his 13 seasons with Chicago, he had a record of 260-162-53 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 26 shutouts through 488 regular-season games. In the postseason, he put up a 52-42 record with a 2.38 GAA, .918 save percentage and five shutouts in 96 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He is third on Chicago's all-time wins list in the regular season, and tops the franchise's list of all-time postseason wins.

"Corey has an unforgettable place within our organization, in our fans' hearts and in Chicago sports history," the Blackhawks said in a statement. "We congratulate Corey on a Hall of Fame-worthy playing career, one we celebrate with him today as a member of the Blackhawks family forevermore.



"'Crow' is not only one of the greatest goaltenders in Chicago Blackhawks franchise history but was also a pillar in our local community throughout his entire career. ... he thrilled a generation of Blackhawks fans over the last decade-plus while bringing the city of Chicago two Stanley Cups. We wish him, his wife Kristy, and sons, Cooper and Camden, nothing but the best in this next chapter."

In addition to winning Stanley Cup trophies with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015, he won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice -- given annually to the goaltender having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it ... based on regular-season play -- and was on the 2010-11 All-Rookie team.