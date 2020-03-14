Coronavirus: NHL players and teams pledge to pay arena workers impacted by league's hiatus due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the sports world to come to a screeching to help ensure the safety of players, coaches, fans, media members and the general public. With sports stopping, many who work in the industry as part-time or hourly workers are left wondering where their next paycheck will come from.

After Dallas Mavericks owner pledged to set up a program to pay arena workers during the NBA stoppage, many players and teams have followed suit.

The NHL announced they will pausing the season until further notice, with hopes of eventually resuming the season and continuing it without reducing the amount of games played. The league will begin play "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent."

For now, many are stepping up to help others during this unprecedented time.

Anaheim Ducks: Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli have made a commitment to pay all workers, full and part-time, who were on the schedule for the next three Ducks and Big West tournament games as well as two scheduled March concerts at Honda Center, as reported by the LA Times

Buffalo Sabres: Buffalo plans to pay freelance broadcast employees, cameramen, technicians as well as other workers who were scheduled to work Friday's game, the Athletic reports. They have not pledged to cover any games beyond that saying, "As of now, we expect the games to be rescheduled. We are evaluating next steps should the games be cancelled."

Detroit Red Wings: Ilitch Companies, the company that owns the Detroit Red Wings, set up a $1 million fund to go towards part-time staff impacted by the play stoppage. The money set up will also go to those who work for the Detroit Pistons.

Florida Panthers: Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has made a $100,000 donation to help cover the team's part-time employees as well as the arena workers, with his teammates matching the amount. Also, Panthers ownership "has pledged to make sure any further outstanding amounts are taken care of."

New Jersey Devils: Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer said, "Employees are family. It's important to band together and lift each other up during these times," and therefore are paying hourly and event workers for canceled games and events at the Prudential Center.