Coronavirus: NHL temporarily cutting league office employees pay by 25 percent following COVID-19 outbreak

Starting April 1, the NHL will be temporarily cutting the pay of league office employees by 25 percent, the league confirmed on Tuesday. Sources reported the league is cutting front office pay in hopes of preventing layoffs during the in-season stoppage.

Because of the coronavirus, most sports across the world have paused to help stop the spreading of the virus. The NHL has halted their season until further notice, with their announcement of the pause coming earlier this month on March 12.

The sports and entertainment group that owns the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers told salaried, full-time employees on Monday that they are subject to temporary pay cuts up to 20 percent and the workweek would go to four days.

After backlash from fans and employees they made an announcement saying, "after listening to our staff and players, it's clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salary."

As of now, the season has not been canceled completely, though, with uncertainties regarding the virus, it is unknown when, and if, they will resume.

The regular season had over three weeks to go and the league is still hoping they will be able to finish out the season completely and proceed with the playoffs eventually.

The league is open to going late into the year, but there are of course limits to that. Commissioner Gary Bettman said, "What we want to make sure of is that we don't do anything from this season that might impact next season and having the normalcy it is supposed to have.

Players are currently self-isolating until March 27 at the least.