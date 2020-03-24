Coronavirus: NHL temporarily cutting league office employees pay by 25 percent following COVID-19 outbreak
The league is hoping these pay cuts will prevent the layoffs
Starting April 1, the NHL will be temporarily cutting the pay of league office employees by 25 percent, the league confirmed on Tuesday. Sources reported the league is cutting front office pay in hopes of preventing layoffs during the in-season stoppage.
Because of the coronavirus, most sports across the world have paused to help stop the spreading of the virus. The NHL has halted their season until further notice, with their announcement of the pause coming earlier this month on March 12.
The sports and entertainment group that owns the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers told salaried, full-time employees on Monday that they are subject to temporary pay cuts up to 20 percent and the workweek would go to four days.
After backlash from fans and employees they made an announcement saying, "after listening to our staff and players, it's clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salary."
As of now, the season has not been canceled completely, though, with uncertainties regarding the virus, it is unknown when, and if, they will resume.
The regular season had over three weeks to go and the league is still hoping they will be able to finish out the season completely and proceed with the playoffs eventually.
The league is open to going late into the year, but there are of course limits to that. Commissioner Gary Bettman said, "What we want to make sure of is that we don't do anything from this season that might impact next season and having the normalcy it is supposed to have.
Players are currently self-isolating until March 27 at the least.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Second Senators player has COVID-19
At least two NHL players have coronavirus
-
2020 IIHF Hockey Championship cancelled
The federation made the decision to cancel the top tournament in May
-
NHL fan pokes fun at fan bases in hiatus
This hilarious video was pretty spot on about several of the league's teams
-
Blackhawks to retain Bowman, Colliton
The Blackhawks haven't made it out of the opening round of the NHL playoffs since 2015
-
Seattle NHL team delays name unveiling
The waiting game continues
-
Players react to NHL season stoppage
The NHL season has been suspended indefinitely
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown