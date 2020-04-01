Coronavirus: Ottawa Senators announce four more members test positive for COVID-19
The number of NHL players with the virus is now seven
The Ottawa Senators announced Wednesday that four additional members of their organization tested positive for coronavirus. The team noted that these four unnamed individuals have all since recovered from the respiratory disease.
This is the latest announcement from the franchise that has unofficially become the hockey epicenter of the global pandemic. The Senators announced their first positive test on March 17 and later announced a second player had tested positive just four days later.
"Members of the team and staff self-isolated on March 13 and all are doing well," the Senators said in a statement. "All test results have now been received and all those who tested positive have recovered."
TSN reports that the four positive tests come from three players and one staff member, thus bringing the total of infected NHL players to seven. All four people were involved in the Senators' trip through California with stops in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.
The game in San Jose was played two days after Santa Clara County recommended to postpone or cancel mass gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19. The NHL announced that the season would be paused shortly after the Senators' trip.
Players and staff were not the only ones affected by this disease. TSN color commentator for the Senators Gord Wilson also announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
