Cost Per Pointcast Ep. 23: Losing Streaks Suck (with NKB)

NKB joins the show again to talk about what the Ottawa Senators looks like now that they are currently in this six-game losing streak. Plus, Anderson, Duchene, and Boucher are big topics of discussion

There has been a lot to dissect with the Ottawa Senators, and even though this episode is long, we could’ve talked for much more.

The topics for episode Kaspars Daugavins include:

-Current losing streak and what it means

-Playoff implications so far

-Craig Anderson's aging curve

-Guy Boucher's impact

-Matt Duchene's play

-Melnyk possibly selling the team

-And more!

