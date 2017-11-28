Cost Per Pointcast Ep. 23: Losing Streaks Suck (with NKB)
Cost Per Pointcast Ep. 23: Losing Streaks Suck (with NKB)
NKB joins the show again to talk about what the Ottawa Senators looks like now that they are currently in this six-game losing streak. Plus, Anderson, Duchene, and Boucher are big topics of discussion
For the second time, NKB came on the Cost Per Pointcast, but this time we weren’t talking about fun times in the playoffs, we were talking about an awful six-game losing streak.
There has been a lot to dissect with the Ottawa Senators, and even though this episode is long, we could’ve talked for much more.
The topics for episode Kaspars Daugavins include:
-Current losing streak and what it means
-Playoff implications so far
-Craig Anderson's aging curve
-Guy Boucher's impact
-Matt Duchene's play
-Melnyk possibly selling the team
-And more!
So take a listen, and if you like the show, please rate and review on iTunes!
(Also, reminder that if the audio isn’t showing up, simply search Cost Per Pointcast on whatever podcast app you are using).
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals