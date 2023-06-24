The Los Angeles Kings announced they have traded defenseman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes. In return, the Kings will receive a 2024 second-round draft pick, which was originally owned by the Montreal Canadiens.

Durzi just completed his second NHL season, and at the age of 24, looks like he could develop into a solid top-four option for Arizona. In 2022-23, Durzi totaled nine goals and 29 assists in 71 games. With Durzi on the ice at five-on-five, the Kings controlled 51.3% of the expected goals, per Natural Stat Trick.

In the team's official announcement, Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said Durzi can contribute at both ends of the ice.

"Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who has good vision and contributes offensively," Armstrong said in his statement. "He will be a very good addition to our blue line and we look forward to having him on our roster this season."

Durzi is entering the final season of his two-year contract at $1.7 million per year, and he is set to be a restricted free agent next summer.

The Kings, who just recently signed Vladislav Gavrikov to a two-year contract extension, already have a strong stable of defenseman. Trading Durzi frees up some cap space for Los Angeles to improve its team in other areas, whether that is in goal or up front.