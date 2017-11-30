Coyotes burned by Flames with first shut out

Despite incredible play by “Wedgie” the Coyotes weren’t able to pull out a goal.

The Arizona Coyotes came out strong in the first period outshooting the Calgary Flames 16 to 14 but the wheels came off in the second. The Coyotes were outshot 13-5 and were lucky to come away from the period being only down by one goal.

Their luck didn’t hold in the third period when the Flames were able to capitalize on two more chances. A lack of secondary chances and bodies in front of the net meant the Flames would take the first regular season meeting between the two clubs at 3-0. This was the first time all season the Coyotes have been shut out.

Scoring Summary

First Period

No goals in the first period.

Second Period

1-0 Calgary: Sam Bennett skates the puck through the neutral zone and pulls up short on Kevin Connauton. He passes it across the ice to Jaromir Jagr who quickly sends it to the crease for Mark Jankowski’s deflection. Scott Wedgewood makes the first save but Jankowski is able to put his own rebound in the net.

Third Period

2-0 Calgary: Matthew Tkachuk battles with Brad Richardson for the puck behind the Coyotes goal line. Alex Goligoski decides to join the battle but Tkachuk is able to pass it in front of the crease where no one is covering Mikael Backlund. He scores.

3-0 Calgary: Bennett tied up Christian Dvorak on the faceoff and was able to get the puck to Jankowski. He poked the puck right around Jason Demers and in to the Coyotes net.

Three Answers

Will an Arizona goaltender show up to the party?

Wedgewood was definitely not the problem tonight after facing 44 shots, a season high for all Coyotes goaltenders. He kept the team in the game through the both the first and second periods. Even the goals that were scored would have been difficult for any goalie to stop.

Can Calgary bounce back after a rough time against Toronto?

They sure can, not that the Coyotes gave them much of a battle after the first period. The Flames goaltender, Mike Smith, only faced 28 shots for the evening and only 5 and 7 in the second and third periods, respectively.

How bitter are the Coyotes?

Not nearly as bitter as the fans were and will be after having watched this game. If anything the Coyotes play tonight proved that Smith was right and these guys can’t score. Except we know that’s not actually true since this is the first time all season they have been shut out.

Players Of The Game

Arizona- Scott Wedgewood

He made 41 saves on 44 shots and kept the team in the game.

Edmonton- Mark Jankowski

He scored two of the goals tonight and was absolutely tenacious on the puck.

Three Stars

Third Star

Scott Wedgewood

Second Star

Mike Smith

First Star

Mark Jankowski

Paw Prints

Scratches for the Coyotes included: Anthony Duclair, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Andrew Campbell.

left Tuesday’s game with an upper body injury (again) and is listed as day-to-day. Campbell, captain of the Tucson Roadrunners was recalled to the NHL as a result. Campbell has 42 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and a previous stint with the Coyotes.

The Coyotes penalty kill has been the best in the league for the month of November.

Looking Ahead

The Coyotes are back home at Gila River Arena to take on the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and you can catch it on Fox Sports Arizona and ESPN 620 AM.