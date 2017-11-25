Coyotes fall just short in comeback attempt to Golden Knights

Try as they might, the Coyotes just couldn’t get the game tying goal.

The Arizona Coyotes tried to stage a late third period comeback, but fell just short to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Scott Wedgewood was pulled in the middle of the second period but Marek Langhamer stopped all the shots he faced, which is all he needed to do to help keep the Coyotes in the game.

The Coyotes looked a bit disjointed in the second period but got it back together in the third, a bit too late.

Scoring Summary

First Period

No goals in the first period.

Well, almost a goal, but it was called off for incidental contact with Malcolm Subban. It was challenged by the Coyotes and the fans in the arena lost their collective minds.

We were stumped in the press box too.

Second Period

1-0 Vegas: A Short-handed goal after a bobbled play from Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Tomas Nosek goes in on Scott Wedgewood and buries it at 7:23.

2-0 Vegas: Vegas scores off of a clean face-off win, goal by William Karlsson at 7:54.

3-0 Vegas: On the Power Play enter the zone and Erik Haula is able to get a bouncing shot past Wedgewood at 9:05.

Scott Wedgewood’s night was over and Marek Langhamer took over.

Third Period

3-1 Vegas: OEL with a seeing-eye shot from basically the blue line off of a nice pass from Derek Stepan at 00:21.

3-2 Vegas: Brendan Perlini decided to do everything himself and deke Brayden McNabb, go around Nate Schmidt and roof it over Subban. Highlight reels get ready for a good one. Assists from Derek Stepan and Max Domi at 10:35.

4-2 Vegas: Jonathan Marchessault scores an empty-netter from a pass that bounced off the boards from William Karlsson at 19:58.

Three Answers

Who’s goaltender is going to get hurt first?

Well Wedgewood was pulled first, but it wasn’t because of an injury...

Can Arizona’s kids keep producing?

Perlini scored a highlight reel goal.

Always there when we need him. pic.twitter.com/3cYfvzkqD0 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 26, 2017

Clayton Keller was very frustrated 90% of the night. He’ll start scoring again soon.

Who’s more tired?

From the eye test? The Coyotes arrived about two periods late with Starbucks which was frustrating towards the end of the game.

Players Of The Game

Arizona- Brendan Perlini

Perlini’s goal earned him my player of the game. He has started to heat up and deserves it.

Vegas- Malcolm Subban

Subban was very solid in this game, showing that his numbers are not a fluke.

Three Stars

Third Star

Malcolm Subban

Second Star

Brendan Perlini

First Star

Jonathan Marchessault

Paw Prints

Arizona has the 4th highest amount of faceoff wins in the NHL.

Attendance: 13,226

Looking Ahead

The Coyotes head to Western Canada for the first time this season to take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is at 7pm and you can catch it on Fox Arizona Sports Plus.