Coyotes fall to Jets on Dale Hawerchuk night

A blowout second period proved too big a hole to dig out of for the hurting Coyotes

It was Dale Hawerchuk night (and apparently also 80’s music night) in Winnipeg as the former captain saw his #10 raised to the rafters at Bell MTS Place. Despite the turbulent season the Coyotes have had so far, they came into the game tied for first in the league in opening goals scored (13), looking to take over first overall and to nab just their third win of the season.

Unfortunately, neither of those things happened. The Coyotes came out of the gate with a strong first shift, but finished the period down by 1, despite outshooting the Jets 13-9 and getting their fair share of chances.

The outshooting continued into the second period as the Coyotes put up 50 shot attempts to the Jets’ 35 (29 to 24 in actual shots). Yet the Coyotes watched the Jets take-off during the period and by the time they entered the third period, Arizona was 4 goals down with Scott Wedgewood in net, having taken over the reins early in the second period as the wheels started falling off and Antti Raanta pulled out of mercy.

Things slowed down in the third, and despite a late push, the Coyotes couldn’t turn the tide and now fall to 2-15-3 on the season.

Scoring Summary

First Period

1-0 Jets: Andrew Copp cut to the net, and picked up his own rebound on the other side of the of the crease, burying his third goal of the season. Assists to Dmitry Kulikov and Adam Lowry at 15:30 of the first period.

Second Period

2-0 Jets: As Nikolaj Ehlers flipped the puck out of his zone he made his way to the bench to fix a skate issue leaving it for Joel Armia to pick up in the neutral zone. Armia then took it into the Coyotes zone on a one-on-one with Luke Schenn, firing a quick wrist-shot from just inside the zone which went top-shelf on Antti Raanta. Assists to Ehlers and Josh Morrissey at 1:43 of the second period.

3-0 Jets: Bryan Little takes advantage of an Oliver Ekman-Larsson giveaway and flies in on a breakaway, firing it past Raanta, ending his night at 5:08 of the second.

4-0 Jets: After the Coyotes fail to get out of the zone after multiple chances (in which Scott Wedgewood made some stellar saves), the puck bounced out in front of the net for Lowry to pick up his second point of the game. Assists to Patrik Laine to Tyler Myers at 12:39 of the second period.

Third Period

4-1 Jets: After some strong play in the Jets’ zone, Alex Goligoski takes a feed from Tobias Rieder and snipes it from the blueline past a screened Connor Hellebuyck. Lone assist goes to Rieder at 5:21 of the third period.

Players of the Game

Arizona - Scott Wedgewood - Came into the game with the Coyotes down 3-0 and immediately was tasked with making some difficult saves. One of the few bright spots of the game for the away team, posting a .941 SVS%.

Winnipeg - Connor Hellebuyck - Despite the score, the game was much closer than it looked, the Coyotes outshooting the Jets and getting their fair share of scoring chances. Unfortunately, Hellebuyck had an answer for all of those, minus one, finishing the game with a sparkling .970 SVS%).

Three Stars

First Star: Connor Hellebuyck (.970 SVS%)

Second Star: Adam Lowry (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Tyler Myers (1A, 20:43 TOI)

Paw Prints

Looking Ahead

The Coyotes continue their Canadian road trip, taking their trade to Montreal to take on the Carey Price-less Canadiens on Thursday night. Puckdrop is at 5:30pm MT and can be viewed on Fox Sports Arizona Plus or listened to on ESPN 620 AM.