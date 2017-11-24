Coyotes get much needed win in overtime over L.A. Kings

The Coyotes get another win on home ice, this time in overtime.

The Coyotes came off of a bad loss to San Jose on Wednesday but shone brightly with backup Scott Wedgewood in net, getting him his first win at Gila River Arena tonight.

No fights between the rivals, but it was tense for most of the game.

Scoring Summary

First Period

1-0 Arizona: On the power play the Coyotes have good puck movement and pressure. Derek Stepan passes the puck up to Christian Fischer who slaps it back to Oliver Ekman-Larsson, with a seeing eye shot past Darcy Kuemper at 10:17.

Second Period

1-1 Tie: The Kings, on a delayed penalty, while the Coyotes were pinned in their own zone. Anze Kopitar deflects Marian Gaborik’s shot at 2:53.

2-1 Coyotes: With pressure in the offensive zone, Alex Goligoski puts a floater on net and Brendan Perlini deflects it him at 17:50.

Third Period

2-2 Tie: With chaos in the crease the puck it put home by Trevor Lewis and ties it at 2:41.

Overtime

3-2 Coyotes: On a bit of a broken play, Christian Dvorak puts the puck on net and Christian Fischer puts it at 2:43.

Three Answers

1. Will Clayton Keller score again?

No but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

2. Can the Coyotes control the game?

The Coyotes did control the play for about 55 minutes of the game, a few lapses set the Coyotes up with a tie going into OT but they outshot the Kings handily.

3. Can the Coyotes start another win streak?

We got one...

Players of the Game

Arizona- Christian Dvorak

Dvorak was solid in his roll all game, and set up the game winning goal.

Los Angeles- Darcy Kuemper

Kuemper was the only reason the Kings stayed in the game after many, many flurries of chances.

Three Stars

Third Star: Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Second Star: Brendan Perlini

First Star: Christian Fischer

Paw Prints

For more on the Los Angeles Kings check out Jewels From The Crown

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has 26 game winning goals since 2010, leading all NHL defenders.

Skaters younger than 22 have scored 33 of the Coyotes 58 goals this season.

Clayton Keller is leading the Coyotes in Shots with 74.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is leading the Coyotes in ice time with 25:12 a night.

Attendance 12,285

Looking Ahead

The Coyotes are back at it tomorrow at 6 pm at Gila River Arena to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. You can catch the game on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Go. Also you can catch it on ESPN 620 on the radio.