Coyotes hope Lady Luck is on their side tonight in Vegas against the Golden Knights

Can the Coyotes ride their lucky streak into Vegas or will the house win?

The Coyotes head to Vegas for the second half of one of many back to backs this month.

Coming off of a 5-0 shutout over the New Jersey Devils, can they bring the momentum into Vegas?

View From Vegas

For more information on Golden Knights and their preview go to Knights On Ice

Vegas continues to shock everyone with their historic first season in the NHL. We just saw them last week, and not much has changed since then.

The Golden Knights will be looking to bounce back after their 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday in Winnipeg.

Hopefully, the Coyotes can beat their new desert rival in their second game in a week against the team.

View From Arizona

Arizona is flying high after their 5-0 win against the New Jersey Devils in which Dylan Strome scored his first NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood got revenge on his old team.

It has been confirmed that Antti Raanta is not quite ready to play yet so Wedgewood will be playing the back-to-back, hopefully it goes better than last week’s back-to-back.

In great news, Jakob Chychrun is making his season debut exactly 4 months after his knee surgery. Look for him to be a little rusty, but himself in this game.

Three Questions

Can Wedgewood keep the magic going?

Last week the back-to-back with Vegas didn’t go well, a bad 90 seconds derailed the game. I think he will be ready this time, revenge would be nice.

Will Chychrun have a solid first game?

Definitely. He’s been waiting four months for this moment, I wouldn’t expect anything less than beast mode from him tonight.

Can Max Domi score a goal?

Please? He has 17 shots in the last 6 games. Let him have one.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Jakob Chychrun- It’s his first game of the season. Let’s see what he has up his sleeve.

Vegas: Malcolm Subban- Can Subban keep his numbers up?

Injury Report

Arizona:

Niklas Hjalmarsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Antti Raanta is still day-to-day with an upper body injury, but did practice yesterday with the team.

Vegas:

Oscar Dansk is on IR with a lower-body injury.

Marc-Andre Fluery is on IR with a Concussion.

William Carrier is on IR with an upper-body injury.

David Perron is on IR with an upper-body injury.

Deryk Engelland is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vegas also has David Clarkson (Back, will not play again), Mikhail Grabovski (Post-Concussion Syndrome may not play again), and Clayton Stoner (abdominal injury, may not play again) on IR.

Puck Drop

Tonight’s puck drops at 6 pm on Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Go and on the Radio on ESPN 620.