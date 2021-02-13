Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson has been hit with a two-game suspension without pay following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford on Friday, according to the NHL Department of Player Safety. The incident happened just over five minutes into the third period of the game.

Video of the incident shows that Larsson's hit to the head was deemed actionable as when Sanford moved with the puck, Larsson moved his body in a way that made the Blues forward's head the main point of contact during a move where contact was his intention, which the league determined. Since contact with the head was apparently avoidable, Larsson was subsequently punished.

As the tweet notes, Larsson was also punished in the game itself, receiving a two-minute penalty for his actions. The terms of the current collective bargaining agreement dictate that the Coyotes player will forfeit $24,137.94 during his suspension without pay. That money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund, per the department of player safety.

This is Larsson's first season with Arizona, and, in addition to this suspension, he has also wracked up one goal in the 13 games he's played so far this season. This is the second notable suspension that Larsson has been slapped with. In 2018, the forward was suspended two games for cross-checking.