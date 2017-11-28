Coyotes look to get back on the win train against Edmonton

Time for the Coyotes to head to Western Canada, can they make it like the Eastern swing?

The Coyotes start a short roadtrip to Western Canada this week to face the Oilers and the Flames.

View From Edmonton

For more information on the Oilers and their preview go to Copper & Blue

The Edmonton Oilers seem to be at it again with being... not great.

Yes, they have Connor McDavid, but one player a team cannot make. Cam Talbot has gone back down to human numbers when it comes to goaltending and the defense is still weak with Andrej Sekera out due to a torn ACL from the playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks in May of this year.

The Oilers have not been consistent at all this season.

They did beat a rather beaten up and injured Bruins team on Sunday, but they also lost to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Either it being a coaching problem or an issue with management, the Oilers seem to be on the express train to bottom of the league again.

View From Arizona

The Coyotes have started to find their game in the past week, and it’s nice to see.

After Friday’s win against the Kings and loss to the Golden Knights, the Coyotes called up Dylan Strome, who as been making goalies cry in the AHL for the past sevenish weeks.

With Antti Raanta still out after the hit to the head from Logan Couture on Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Scott Wedgewood has the chance to bounce back after the chaotic and disastrous 90 seconds from the Golden Knights game.

Dylan Strome was practicing on the wing on Monday, something that we here at Five For Howling have suggested before. Jakob Chychrun was also practicing with the team, which is a breath of fresh air if he is on the mend to come back in the next month or so.

Three Questions

Can Scott Wedgewood bounce back after Saturday’s start?

He was solid in the first period of the Golden Knights game and everything happened all at once to him. He was steady in the first game against the Kings on Friday - he should bounce back rather quickly.

Will Dylan Strome prove his call-up was the right choice?

Playing on the wing might be his best option at the moment, but if he and Clayton Keller can start to click it could be one of the best duos in the league.

Can the Coyotes start another point streak against the Oilers?

Last year broke the 25 game point streak against the Oilers, time for the team to start a new one.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Dylan Strome - He has a lot to prove this evening, can he just play and show everyone what he can do? How will he match up against his former junior teammate?

Edmonton: Connor McDavid - McDavid continues to be one of the best players in the NHL. He has three seasons on former Erie teammate Dylan Strome, but can McDavid carry the Oilers tonight or will their streaky skid continue?

Injury Report

Arizona:

Antti Raanta is still out day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Jakob Chychrun is still on IR but is now considered week-to-week following his knee surgery. He has been skating with the team now that he is almost fully recovered.

Edmonton:

Jujhar Khaira is out day-to-day with a lower-injury he suffered against Buffalo.

Andrej Sekera is still out recovering from his ACL surgery in the off-season.

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be in Edmonton and puck drops at 7:00 pm on Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Go. For the radio listen to ESPN 620.