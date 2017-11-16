Coyotes look to get first regulation win of the year against the Montreal Canadiens

The Coyotes need a regulation win, will it come tonight?

The Arizona Coyotes are on their third eastern roadtrip of the season and are in Montreal, the province where some of the Canadian Media would like the team to be relocated.

The Coyotes have become the first team in NHL history to not have a regulation win in 20 games, and that is something the team never saw as a possibility. With 2 wins, the Coyotes need to cash in on other struggling teams, and the Habs might just be that team.

View From Montreal

Montreal is currently in a strange shift as a team. They have scored less goals than the Coyotes, which is something they have been struggling with for the past few seasons.

Marc Bergevin keeps finding ways to make everyone question what Montreal is doing, including recently, picking up Antti Niemi off of waivers. Carey Price is out for the foreseeable future with a lower body injury and young goalie Charlie Lindgren has taken over the Habs’ crease.

Whatever is happening to Montreal should work itself out, but the talk of trading Alex Galchenyuk, Jonathan Drouin at center and young defender Victor Mete playing on the top pairing with Shea Weber, something has got to give for the Habs.

View From Arizona

After falling flat against the Jets, the Coyotes had a long practice in Montreal yesterday, hopefully it can energize the team.

The travel schedule has been brutal for the team so far this season and this is another oddly timed roadtrip before three games in four days next week at home.

The good news is, the team is starting to look like a team. Some of the systems are still being tweaked but you can see the Tocchet style being played. They also are in line to get Niklas Hjalmarsson back soon from his upper-body injury and Jakob Chychrun is also on the trip and may start practicing with the team soon as well.

The Coyotes just need a regulation win to get things going. It could happen against Montreal this evening, if it does, the Bell Centre may riot.

Three Questions

Can Raanta steal them the game?

We hope so. We need a stellar performance from Raanta tonight.

Will Keller get back on the score sheet?

Most likely, he has been consistent until recently, he’ll find his scoring touch again.

Can we get a win?

... Please?

Players to Watch

Arizona: Max Domi- Domi has been on a snakebitten streak and it feels like it could break at any moment, maybe tonight is the night.

Montreal: Charlie Lindgren- This young goaltender has been hot since he took over the crease due to an injured Carey Price. He will need to backstop his team since the Habs are having a hard time scoring.

Injury Report

Arizona:

Niklas Hjalmarsson is still out with an upper-body injury.

Jakob Chychrun is still out with his knee surgery recovery.

Montreal:

Torrey Mitchell is day to day with an illness.

Artturi Lehkonen is on IR with a lower-body injury.

Al Montoya is on IR with a concussion.

Carey Price is on IR with a lower-body injury.

Nikita Scherbak is on IR with knee surgery.

Ales Hemsky is on IR with an upper-body injury.

David Schlemko is on IR with a hand injury.

Puck Drop

Puck drops at 5:30 pm Arizona Time and can be watched on Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Go App and be heard on ESPN 620.