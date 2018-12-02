Coyotes' Michael Grabner suffers gruesome eye injury after taking stick to the face

Arizona Coyotes forward Michael Grabner took a stick to the face on Saturday night and he's got a gruesome injury to show for it.

During the first period of the Yotes' contest against the St. Louis Blues, Grabner was struck by an accidental high stick on a follow-through from Sammy Blais. It was bad enough to knock the 31-year-old Grabner out for the remainder of the game with an "upper-body injury."

Oh no, Michael Grabner gets a stick up high from Sammy Blais accidentally. #OurPack pic.twitter.com/cURSbzz4Gn — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) December 2, 2018

On Sunday, Grabner shared a photo of the aftermath, which made it quite clear why he didn't return to the game. The left eye looks absolutely mangled, and it's not for the faint of heart. Consider yourself warned.

Coyotes forward Michael Grabner just posted this photo on Instagram. It's ugly and it's clearly his left eye that took the brunt of Blues forward Sammy Blais' stick. No official update yet from the Coyotes on his prognosis: pic.twitter.com/zhEdu0XBBv — Craig Morgan (@craigsmorgan) December 2, 2018

The caption ("at least the stache is intact") indicates that Grabner remains in relatively good spirits despite his eye looking like a war zone, so that's good. The Coyotes -- who are back in action Tuesday night against the Kings (available on fuboTV) -- have yet to provide an official update on the extent of the injury, only revealing that Grabner will be out of the lineup indefinitely while he recovers.

UPDATE: #Coyotes forward Michael Grabner suffered an eye injury during the first period of last night's game vs. St. Louis. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely while he recovers from the injury. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 2, 2018

Let's just hope it's only half as bad as it looks and there's no lasting damage to his vision or orbital bone structure. Also, no more photos please.