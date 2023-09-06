The domestic violence charges against Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway have been dropped, according to the Associated Press. Back in March, Barroway was arrested in Aspen, Colorado following an altercation with his wife.

Barroway was originally charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor second-degree assault, but those charges have since been dropped. In a statement released by Barroway on Tuesday, he said that a "private personal matter" was "wrongly depicted in the media."

"The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally," the statement read, per the AP. "As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation. Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false."

At the time of his arrest, the NHL suspended Barroway indefinitely from any involvement with the Coyotes. The NHL has not yet provided an update on Barroway's status since the charges against him were dropped.

In 2014, Barroway purchased a majority stake in the Coyotes for $152.5 million and became the sole owner of the team in 2017. In 2019, Barroway sold 95% of the team to current owner Alex Meruelo.