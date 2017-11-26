Coyotes recall Dylan Strome

Strome recalled from, Kempe reassigned to Tucson.

Earlier today the Arizona Coyotes have announced that they have recalled Dylan Strome and reassigned Mario Kempe to the Tucson Roadrunners.

While fans initially hoped that the former 3rd overall draft pick would spend more time with the Arizona Coyotes to start the season, Dylan Strome was assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners after the Coyotes second game of the season, a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. In his 15 games with the Roadrunners Strome has recorded 8-18-26 and has been on a seven-game point streak.

Mario Kempe impressed at training camp after signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes in the offseason. While initially sent down to the Tucson Roadrunners, where he had a goal and two assists, Kempe was ultimately being recalled as Dylan Strome was sent down. In 18 games with the Yotes Kempe has recorded 2-2-4 and hasn’t registered a point in the entire month of November. Kempe has been a healthy scratch for the Coyotes for the past 5 games, with his last game being Arizona’s 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

While many people were disappointed with Strome getting sent down initially, it was great to see him find success in Tucson and it kept hope alive that he would be able to contribute at an NHL level in the near future. With his first call up of his professional career Strome has a chance to show that he is ready to compete at the highest level.

Kempe seems like a player who puts in the work, but has had a stretch of less than stellar play. Getting sent down to Tucson will hopefully lead to him getting more ice time and prepare him for his next call up.