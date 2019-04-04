Craig Cunningham, former NHLer, is back to skating with the help of a new prosthetic

Two-and-a-half years after going into cardiac arrest on the ice before a game, former NHLer Craig Cunningham skating again.

In an Instagram post this week, Cunningham showed off his new prosthetic skate attachment along with a video of him putting it to the test. And he's out there cruising, probably still skating better than you.

It's remarkable how far Cunningham has come over the past couple of years. He was just 26 years old when he collapsed on the ice before an AHL game in November of 2016. Cunningham's heart stopped beating for 83 minutes before he was eventually saved by first-responders and the medical staff at a local hospital. He lost part of his left leg and, as a result, his playing career.

But even after the amputation below his left knee, Cunningham has remained an active member of the hockey world. He works as a full-time scout for the Coyotes and is working on getting his on-ice skills back with the help of the prosthetic.

Cunningham spent pieces of four years in the NHL with the Bruins and Coyotes, scoring three goals and adding five assists in 63 career games.