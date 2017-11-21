Daily Links: Fixing the Sabres, Olympics and Houston
Daily Links: Fixing the Sabres, Olympics and Houston
ESPN writers give their take on fixing the Sabres, KHL may keep players out of Olympics and Houston joins the expansion mix
Sabres Links
- A few ESPN writers give their opinions on how to fix the Sabres. [ESPN]
- Mike Harrington has his thoughts on shuffling the lines and how Phil Housley is running out of cards to play. [Buffalo News]
NHL Links
- KHL may also prevent their players from playing in the upcoming Olympics. [CBC]
- Houston is entering the mix as an NHL expansion location. [Houston Press]
