Daily Links: Fixing the Sabres, Olympics and Houston

ESPN writers give their take on fixing the Sabres, KHL may keep players out of Olympics and Houston joins the expansion mix

Sabres Links

  • A few ESPN writers give their opinions on how to fix the Sabres. [ESPN]
  • Mike Harrington has his thoughts on shuffling the lines and how Phil Housley is running out of cards to play. [Buffalo News]

NHL Links

  • KHL may also prevent their players from playing in the upcoming Olympics. [CBC]
  • Houston is entering the mix as an NHL expansion location. [Houston Press]

