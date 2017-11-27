Daily Links: Griffith waived, power play changes and Golden Knights

Seth Griffith waived, Housley says changes are coming to the power play and Vegas keeps winning

Sabres Links

  • As the Sabres power play continues to flounder, Phil Housley is looking to make big changes. [Buffalo News]
  • Seth Griffith was placed on waivers. If he goes unclaimed he’ll report to the Rochester Americans. [Buffalo News]

Other Links

  • Vegas Golden Knights keep winning games. [NHL.com]
  • Five things we learned in the NHL. [Sportsnet]
