Daily Links: Sabres are open for business

Daily Links: Sabres are open for business

Sabres appear open to trading anyone besides Jack Eichel

Sabres Links

  • Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicated the Sabres are open to listening to offers on anyone except Jack Eichel and some more Evander Kane trade info too. [Sportsnet]
  • Here’s a write up on how bad the Sabres season has gone if you’re in the mood for it. [NBC Sports]

NHL Links

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories