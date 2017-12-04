Daily Links: Sabres are open for business
Sabres appear open to trading anyone besides Jack Eichel
Sabres Links
- Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicated the Sabres are open to listening to offers on anyone except Jack Eichel and some more Evander Kane trade info too. [Sportsnet]
- Here’s a write up on how bad the Sabres season has gone if you’re in the mood for it. [NBC Sports]
NHL Links
- Rasmus Ristolainen earns worse turnover of the week with his pass to Sidney Crosby in the slot on Friday night. [Yahoo]
- Five things we learned in the NHL. [Sportsnet]
- Salary cap could get up to $80 million next season. [Sportsnet]
