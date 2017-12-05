Daily Links: Seattle, Luukkonen and busy Monday

Seattle is close to getting a NHL team, Luukkonen selected to Finland roster and re-live a busy Monday

Sabres Links

  • A preview of tonight’s game in Colorado between the Avalanche and Sabres from the enemy side. [Denver Post]
  • 2017 second round pick and goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was selected to Finland’s World Junior training camp roster. [Buffalo News]
  • Re-live the busy Monday for the Sabres. [ESPN]

NHL Links

  • Seattle is on it’s way to being the next NHL expansion team with KeyArena renovation approved. [Seattle Times]
  • Team USA roster would have been pretty nice if NHL players were allowed to the Olympics. [USA Today]

