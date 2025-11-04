Hockey is headed to Jerry World in 2027. On Monday night, the NHL announced that the Dallas Stars will host a 2027 Stadium Series matchup at AT&T Stadium on Feb. 20, 2027.

The Stars' opponent for the game will be determined at a later date, but puck drop has already been set for 8 p.m. ET. In the official announcement, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cowboys owner has been advocating for an outdoor game since AT&T Stadium debuted in 2009.

"The National Hockey League is thrilled to bring the spectacle of an NHL Stadium Series game to Arlington and one of the world's most spectacular sports settings, AT&T Stadium," Bettman said in a statement. "Ever since its opening in 2009, Jerry Jones has been advocating for an outdoor game at this amazing venue. And we are delighted to partner with the Cowboys and Stars -- two franchises dedicated to the fans of North Texas -- and to create another unique fan experience for a market that has long been a hockey success story and welcomed us so enthusiastically when the 2020 NHL Winter Classic was played at the Cotton Bowl."

In his statement, Jones said that hosting an outdoor NHL game is yet another crowning achievement for the Cowboys' home venue.

"Hosting the NHL Stadium Series with the Dallas Stars is another great example of the vision we've always had for what AT&T Stadium could be beyond football," Jones said. "The game will be another proud moment for us and being able to provide a world class fan and team experience in partnership with two outstanding organizations, the NHL and the Stars, will be very special."

While this will be the first time AT&T Stadium hosts a hockey game, it will not be the first time the Stars have hosted an outdoor game. For the 2020 NHL Winter Classic, the Stars played the Nashville Predators at the Cotton Bowl and pulled out a 4-2 win. That game drew a crowd of 85,630 fans, which is the third-largest single-game attendance in NHL history.