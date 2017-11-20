Dallas Stars 20 Through 20: The Good, the Bad, and the Weird

Twenty stats and observations that encapsulate the Dallas Stars 2017-2018 season through the first twenty.

It’s probably disorienting for some Dallas Stars fans.

We improved our goaltending. We improved our blueline. Benn and Seguin are still here. Radulov was added. Coaching was added. We even got BIGGER! Why aren’t we tearing through the league the way Tampa is now that they’re healthy like us?

That’s what we’re here to find out - at least through the first 20. All #fancystats have been taken from Corsica.Hockey and Naturalstattrick. All #eyetest observations have been taken from the 100 millisecond delayed feed that is my eyesight-brain connection, which then gets processed into memory through cortical actions that might as well be a demolition derby.

1. Dallas is #2 on the power play, just behind Tampa, shooting at 27.4 percent.

A lot of credit goes to Ken Hitchcock and Stu Barnes. Dallas has had skill on the power play before, but the top unit never seemed to find a rhythm. Now they have something better than rhythm; they have a system in which players have defined roles on where to get open, where to shoot, and where to take advantage of different options. There’s no bad (like last season’s shorthanded goals against), or weird (like Dan Hamhuis on the PP) like last season. Ok, maybe a little weird (like Dan Hamhuis on the PP), but even the second unit hasn’t been the kelly black hole it was last season. Plus it looks fairly sustainable; their expected goals for is ranked 3rd, just behind Toronto and Pittsburgh.

2. Stars sit at #11 on the penalty kill, down from top 3, but still solid.

The PK has faltered recently. What started out as Praise be to Hitch has switched to gentle taps on sleeping Hitch. In truth, the PK is still very good, and Hitch just sleeps with his eyes open. Injuries to Hanzal and Methot, increased roles to Oleksiak and Pateryn have played a part. Dallas’ expected goals against rank is 11, so while there’s room for improvement, any optimism for regaining that #2 spot should be tempered just a bit.

3. Jamie Benn leads the team in goals, living up to his contract - as a center!

One of my pet peeves is watching Benn drop the gloves, throw some hits, and hearing commentary rave over how he’s “involved in the game”. I love the physicality of hockey, so that’s not my problem. My problem, really just a nitpick, is that I don’t think there’s much correlation. Even in boxing, or MMA, fighters like to say that it’s the happy fighter who is more efficient. Benn sees the ice well, can enter the zone with efficiency, and has quality playmaking skills. Playing center gets him out of the muck. It takes advantage of his game’s poetry, and leaves the pop to the wingers.

4. Alexander Radulov is some kind of awesome.

congrats to Alexander Radulov on scoring career goal number 69 pic.twitter.com/0An8FP6Trq — Holly (@holly_holl) October 31, 2017

Not everyone was on the same page beforehand when it came to the Radulov signing. His history, and contract were red flags to critics. But Nill did a good job of identifying the lack of depth at right wing, and knowing fans would come to love his infectious enthusiasm (as Montreal fans will tell you while gently weeping).

5. Benn and Radulov: The Bromancening.

Ken Hitchcock was on Hardline the other day, talking about giving Seguin softer matchups. However, it’s hard to complain about what Be-Rad have going right now, regardless of who’s on their left wing. Now it’s just on finding Seguin his Rads (if it’s the Russian factor, I hear Nuke and Gury have potential)

6. Radek Faksa has as many even strength points as Tyler Seguin.

(With nine). One of the pleasant not-surprises this season has been Faksa’s continued, but quiet dominance. He doesn’t get credit as an offense generator. Which is what irks me about stereotypes. He’s a defensive center, which to some implies that he’s neither a shooter nor a playmaker (the same way a “puck mover” couldn’t possibly play defense). However, in the absence of playmaking, sometimes it’s just as efficient to drive play into the opponent’s zone, and give others time to make plays on their own. Faksa is good at this. And that’s despite-

7. Radek Faksa is also Dallas’ 4th line center.

In terms of 5v5 ice time, Hitch has a top 5 and a bottom 7. Shore and Janmark up with big boys, then everyone else scraps for the crumbs. pic.twitter.com/X3WhX4bRjl — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) November 19, 2017

Playing sheltered minutes with not a second with Benn, Seguin, or Radulov except on the bench tuning out Hitch’s f-bombs. It’s quite clear that Faksa deserves a bigger role. But with Benn and Seguin split, and Spezza and Hanzal being asked to forge that elusive chemistry, this leaves Faksa in Matt Martin land. It’s great that he’s producing, and even better for Dallas to boast this kind of center depth. But it’s worth wondering if the roster couldn’t be better maximized given Faksa’s undeniable superiority to players being given more minutes.

Klingberg has turned the puck over at times, but that’s what happens when you have the puck a lot. Klingberg is tied for the league leader in defenseman scoring with 19. Nine of his points are at even strength. Klingberg is stuck in cheat mode when he isn’t mis-communicating with Ben Bishop behind the net on the power play. Which is wonderful news. Less so, that Dallas has three wingers, two of which often play in the top six, unable to even sniff a defenseman’s even strength point total.

9. Jason Spezza and Martin Hanzal, as a line, have combined for two goals.

For most Stars fans, the insistence on making Spezza and Hanzal work can be heard in the voice of Regina George. On one hand, they have strong possession numbers with Elie (57 percent CF). On the other, it’s easy to see why they’re not getting great results. While Hanzal’s two way play helps boost Spezza’s ‘lackthereof’, the overall lack of speed means they’re not getting chances off rushes, or hard-to-defend zone entries, nor are Elie or Hanzal great finishers. Spezza has commented about Hitch wanting him to be more defensively responsible. I’d like to see the system take care of the defense - not aging but gifted playmakers.

10. Dallas is 25th in goals for when trailing at even strength.

There was a stretch where Dallas was actually last place in goals for at even strength when trailing by one or more. They’ve since jumped several spots just by virtue of the last batch of games. It’s possible they continue to trend upward. But it’s unlikely they ever hit league average. 20 games isn’t a big sample, but it’s enough to know there’s a general pattern confirming why they struggle when trailing: lack of secondary scoring, and blueline mobility.

11. The Stars are 17th in even strength icetime when trailing.

In addition to struggling to score when trailing, Dallas trails more often than they lead. How will they reconcile this problem? I think the Benn/Seguin divorce will provide some insight into the next 20, as I think it will pay dividends (assuming a different line combo for Seguin, which is it’s own article, I think).

12. Dallas doesn’t really “lock it down” when leading.

In shots you wouldn't say so. I don't know about goals. pic.twitter.com/ngJvAtTEFB — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) November 19, 2017

Dallas ranks 18th in shots against when leading. The pattern itself is pretty typical of most teams. When you’re leading you’re less likely to take risks, whereas when you’re trailing you’re more likely. But for a team that wants to be defensively responsible, this is at least a little concerning.

13. Dallas ranks 19th in goals against at even strength when leading.

As you’d expect, Dallas gives up more shots when leading, and is near bottom ten in goals against when leading.

14. Only two forward lines have spent more than 40 minutes of icetime together.

The two? Benn-Seguin-Radulov, and Roussel-Faksa-Pitlick. 20 games in doesn’t make this a criticism, per se. Especially when Dallas has a bunch of young forwards the team is trying to figure out who fits where. Now might be a good time to call up different forwards, and change some of the duos that haven’t worked - like Shore with either Hanzal or Seguin - or try different mixtures that show promise who need larger sample sizes. Such as trying Janmark with Faksa to boost Faksa’s minutes. It’s not like the trios are firing on all cylinders. Roussel-Benn-Radulov, Elie-Seguin-Spezza, Janmark-Faksa-Pitlick, and Shore-Hanzal-Ritchie? Silly perhaps, but we’ve seen worse. For the most part it increases icetime to those that deserve more minutes, whole lowering icetime to those that don’t.

15. Out of 180 defensemen with over 150 minutes of icetime, Greg Pateryn ranks 149 in even strength goals for percentage.

Even strength goals for percentage is basically just a glorified plus minus. On its own, not all that telling, since like plus/minus, it’s purely team driven. But when you have not one...

16. Jamie Oleksiak ranks 172 at even strength goals for percentage (out of 180).

...or two...

17. Dan Hamhuis ranks 173 in even strength goals for percentage (ibid).

...but three defensemen ranking in the bottom 20th percentile, you have to wonder if the blueline is really built for the kind of efficiency Dallas will need going into game 40, 60, or into the postseason. Pateryn has made some horrific turnovers over the last several games. While his possession numbers have improved, it feels largely the product of Hamhuis, who has been one of the most underrated defenseman Dallas has. Speaking of getting better.

18. Will Dallas be getting more sprinkles? Outlook looks meh-to-okay.

And for the really bad news - no team is sitting in the "it gets better" box. Even when looking at historicals, #Oilers, #SJSharks, #GoStars, #GoHabsGo, #Bruins not likely to move much without drastic changes. pic.twitter.com/aChj0ywRx9 — Carolyn Wilke (@Classlicity) November 17, 2017

In terms of offense, a lot of words will be dedicated to Dallas’ game against Edmonton as a game to “build on”. Which is great for team morale, but Dallas needs more than morale. They need to find a way to optimize the roster better, since they’re gonna need every pass, save, and shot to stay off the bubble. The race is tight, and with their record against the Central thus far (1-5), it’ll be an uphill battle unless Hitch can strike more roster oil.

19. No more hat tricks against please.

Teravainen's hat trick is the 8th hat trick allowed by the Stars over the last two seasons (99 games). — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) November 14, 2017

This falls fully under the category of weird. I haven’t double checked, but to be fair, I’m pretty sure 90% of these have come from Winnipeg.

20. The last 11 games have seen Dallas drop across nearly every shot and goal metric.

One of our beloved posters put together a fantastic breakdown of Dallas’ first 20 games, comparing them to the Ruff years, and also...the last 11 games (following the Stars’ loss to Colorado).

I recommend reading the whole fanpost. But in a nutshell, the last 11 games have seen downward trends across every category: shot attempts for per hour has gone down a whopping five percent, shots against per hour has gone up three percent, scoring chances for per hour is down four percent, goals for percentage has gone down, and their high danger chance differential is down four percent.

Dallas has been relatively healthy overall, so they don’t have a lot of excuses for trending so dramatically in a different direction through the second half of the quarter versus the first. Nor do they have the excuse of getting used to a new system. Plenty of teams undergo system changes through coaching or personnel, and perform just fine. That’s what training camp is for, after all. And that’s Dallas’ identity so far; a little good, a little bad, and a little weird.

What say you, Stars fans?