Dallas Stars add to impressive offseason, will host 2018 NHL Draft

The Dallas Stars' offseason just keeps getting better.

After a riotous plunge into the summer, when they spiced up a reunion with coach Ken Hitchcock by landing Ben Bishop and Marc Methot via trades, the Stars followed general manager Jim Nill's aggressive plan by inking Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov in free agency. Couple a pair of first-round draft picks in there, and Dallas quickly positioned itself to make an immediate return to the postseason.

Speaking of the draft, Dallas' 2017-18 season, the 25th anniversary of the franchise, now looks even better considering what will occur after it's over.

As announced by the NHL from New York on Saturday, the Stars will host the 2018 draft at American Airlines Center, the first time they've opened their home to the selection process.

"Since our team moved to North Texas prior to the 1993-1994 season, we have been embraced by the community from day one and are lucky to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL," said Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, per the NHL. "Over the past 25 years, we have seen the tremendous growth of our sport through youth hockey programs, community involvement and grassroots efforts in the greater Southwest region. The 2018 NHL Draft will serve as a showcase for the next generation of international NHL talent and celebrate the success of hockey in the state of Texas."