Dallas Stars Assign Jason Dickinson To Texas Stars

The Stars have a healthy contingent of forwards now, so Dickinson will head back to Cedar Park.

With the return to healthy of Radek Faksa, Brett Ritchie, and Tyler Pitlick, the Dallas Stars found themselves carrying 14 healthy forwards all of a sudden. Even with the (hopeful) return of Marc Methot to the lineup after missing a few games with the ever-enlightening “lower body injury”, the Stars didn’t need to free up a roster space. After all, 14 forwards, 7 blueliners and 2 goaltenders gives the team the maximum 23 active roster players allowed at any given time at the NHL level.

However, with their road trip down to just one game left before returning home again on Saturday, the Stars can bank away some cap space for the trade deadline by carrying just 13 healthy forwards on the roster. That’s likely part of the reasoning behind sending Jason Dickinson back to the Texas Stars today.

The other part could be that they want him to get some bigger minutes at the lower level.

He was only averaging about 10 minutes a night in Dallas, appearing in four games. He was a -4 in those, and didn’t record any points. They tried him out on the fourth line with a rotating cast of players due to the injury situation.

He’ll get bigger minutes and more consistent play with the Texas Stars now that the team is healthy at forward again. Personally, I’d rather he be there than eating healthy scratches every two to three games at the NHL level. It’ll keep him fresher and hopefully he can continue scoring like he had been prior to his call-up, and he’ll be ready the next time a player goes down with injury.