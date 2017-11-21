Dallas Stars Daily Links: A Quarter Season Breakdown

A news-filled Monday for the Stars. Plus, NHL awards, suspensions, and Zdano Chara is old.

Watching the Stars at home versus watching them on the road this season has been like watching two completely different teams. They’ve been fairly dominant at the AAC with a 7-2-0 home record, and fairly dominated on the road, posting a 3-7-1 mark. They’ve been in several of the road losses for stretches of the game, but many of the contests have turned due to short stints of pretty blah play. They’re very aware of the way things have gone and know that they can’t keep it up if they want to compete:

"We are playing pretty good at home, and we have to bring that on the road," said defenseman John Klingberg. "We have to be mentally prepared to play on the road. We've let the momentum slip in the games on the road."

Also, for a team with such a high-flying offense over the past few years (I’ve stricken last season from my memory), players not named Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, John Klingberg, and Alex Radulov have failed to score with any regularity so far. Recently, that has changed a bit, and hopefully Jason Spezza and Devin Shore getting of the schneid will turn things around for them. Fans have also been frustrated with how much ice-time certain players are getting, and who they’re playing with:

But among the forwards there have been others contributing. Radek Faksa has scored five goals despite getting about 12 minutes of ice time per game. Mattias Janmark has chipped in 10 points (four goals, six assists).

Read more of Mark Stepneski’s breakdown of the first 20 games of the season and how vital the next 20-ish will be (with 10 against Central Division opponents) here.

Stars Stuff

Lots of news yesterday, some of it not so good:

Marc Methot had his knee scoped and he will be out 4-6 weeks. Martin Hanzal is expected to miss 3-7 days with a hand injury. pic.twitter.com/4NRIQRpFh7 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 20, 2017

I’m sure you all have heard about this by now, but just in case:

Marc Methot will miss 4-6 weeks after a knee scope, so Julius Honka should be here for a while. Kari Lehtonen dealing with a personal issue, so Mike McKenna will take his place. Hanzal out 3-7 days with hand injury. We'll get updates after practice. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 20, 2017

Can’t wait to see the comments regarding this:

Here is Hitch quote: "Honka is up as a depth player and we'll work hard with Julius and see how he does moving forward. But we're happy with the six, and how they have played, and we're really happy with the pairings right now." https://t.co/Si6IRCecbK — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 20, 2017

Here’s Mike’s piece breaking down all of the news. [SportsDayDFW]

Sean Shapiro will be moving to a new spot in the next few weeks. He’ll still be covering the Stars and delivering his great takes, just at a new site. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

Hitch bomb:

Hitch comments on the recent injuries to Methot and Hanzal, and Honka talks about his return to the big club. pic.twitter.com/lfqQxwXUjM — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 20, 2017

Realllly wish I could be in Dallas for this. Jere Lehtinen, aka Mr. Selke, was one of the best players the Stars ever had:

This Friday, the Stars will retire Jere Lehtinen's jersey. His No. 26 will be the fifth sweater to be retired by the franchise.



TICKETS: https://t.co/RsuiUb4Gdc pic.twitter.com/BalL2GAjL5 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 20, 2017

Congratulations!:

Congratulations to @FoxSportsSW on winning two @LoneStarEMMY's, both for Dave Strader's return to the booth. pic.twitter.com/6FFLi5mmVi — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 20, 2017

Scott Burnside is the decider of power:

Monday. Time to rank the power. And those without power. https://t.co/lmW1VDN9Xg — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 21, 2017

League Stuff

Down Goes Brown has his weekend recap. Everyone is piling on the Canadiens lately, let’s hope the Stars can keep that up tonight:

Weekend wrap: Yeah, it's not going well in Montreal. Plus six teams we might have to admit we were wrong about, power rankings and lots more. https://t.co/5uYu8cltw6 — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) November 20, 2017

Who will win the NHL awards following the season? We have no idea, but Jim Cerny takes a stab at the frontrunners. [Sporting News]

I sense a theme here...Sports Net lets you do some voting for the awards though. (Another theme is John Klingberg not getting a lot of Norris love). [SportsNet]

Rob Mixer is in the mix with his Mixed Bag:

In this week’s Mixed Bag, @RobMixer wonders if it’s time for the Canadiens to make a trade.



Plus, notes on expansion, a busy @NHLPlayerSafety and the early Vezina front-runner: https://t.co/sXMwlkpgch pic.twitter.com/OcUTbOwnME — Sporting News NHL (@sn_nhl) November 20, 2017

Jets d-man Toby Enstrom will miss 8 weeks after suffering a lower body injury on Saturday. Jared Clinton wonders if they have the depth to withstand losing him. [The Hockey News]

Ken Campbell doesn’t think Radko Gudas’ 10-game suspension was enough. Maybe George Parros was taking it easy on a fellow mustachioed tough guy? Game respects game after all. [The Hockey News]

While he didn’t play a great game Saturday, blaming Connor McDavid for the Oilers’ woes is ridiculous, writes Ryan Lambert. He also thinks Antoine Rousell should get 10-games for what he did during that game (and links to Taylor’s piece!). [Puck Daddy]

How about the Stars?:

Rasmus Dahlin: Sabre, Canadien, Oiler? A look at who he'd help the fastest: https://t.co/RZ7bNHfras — Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) November 20, 2017

It’s pretty crazy that Zdeno Chara has been playing for 20 years:

On Zdeno Chara playing hockey dad to Charlie McAvoy and other young @NHLBruins defensemen. Spoke with Ray Bourque about Z, and Scott Lachance about what Chara was like as an Islanders rookie. Enjoy! https://t.co/LJWHXv31gC — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 20, 2017

