Dallas Stars Daily Links: A Quarter Season Breakdown

A news-filled Monday for the Stars. Plus, NHL awards, suspensions, and Zdano Chara is old.

Watching the Stars at home versus watching them on the road this season has been like watching two completely different teams. They’ve been fairly dominant at the AAC with a 7-2-0 home record, and fairly dominated on the road, posting a 3-7-1 mark. They’ve been in several of the road losses for stretches of the game, but many of the contests have turned due to short stints of pretty blah play. They’re very aware of the way things have gone and know that they can’t keep it up if they want to compete:

"We are playing pretty good at home, and we have to bring that on the road," said defenseman John Klingberg. "We have to be mentally prepared to play on the road. We've let the momentum slip in the games on the road."

Also, for a team with such a high-flying offense over the past few years (I’ve stricken last season from my memory), players not named Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, John Klingberg, and Alex Radulov have failed to score with any regularity so far. Recently, that has changed a bit, and hopefully Jason Spezza and Devin Shore getting of the schneid will turn things around for them. Fans have also been frustrated with how much ice-time certain players are getting, and who they’re playing with:

But among the forwards there have been others contributing. Radek Faksa has scored five goals despite getting about 12 minutes of ice time per game. Mattias Janmark has chipped in 10 points (four goals, six assists).

Read more of Mark Stepneski’s breakdown of the first 20 games of the season and how vital the next 20-ish will be (with 10 against Central Division opponents) here.

Stars Stuff

Lots of news yesterday, some of it not so good:

I’m sure you all have heard about this by now, but just in case:

Can’t wait to see the comments regarding this:

Here’s Mike’s piece breaking down all of the news. [SportsDayDFW]

Sean Shapiro will be moving to a new spot in the next few weeks. He’ll still be covering the Stars and delivering his great takes, just at a new site. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

Hitch bomb:

Realllly wish I could be in Dallas for this. Jere Lehtinen, aka Mr. Selke, was one of the best players the Stars ever had:

Congratulations!:

Scott Burnside is the decider of power:

League Stuff

Down Goes Brown has his weekend recap. Everyone is piling on the Canadiens lately, let’s hope the Stars can keep that up tonight:

Who will win the NHL awards following the season? We have no idea, but Jim Cerny takes a stab at the frontrunners. [Sporting News]

I sense a theme here...Sports Net lets you do some voting for the awards though. (Another theme is John Klingberg not getting a lot of Norris love). [SportsNet]

Rob Mixer is in the mix with his Mixed Bag:

Jets d-man Toby Enstrom will miss 8 weeks after suffering a lower body injury on Saturday. Jared Clinton wonders if they have the depth to withstand losing him. [The Hockey News]

Ken Campbell doesn’t think Radko Gudas’ 10-game suspension was enough. Maybe George Parros was taking it easy on a fellow mustachioed tough guy? Game respects game after all. [The Hockey News]

While he didn’t play a great game Saturday, blaming Connor McDavid for the Oilers’ woes is ridiculous, writes Ryan Lambert. He also thinks Antoine Rousell should get 10-games for what he did during that game (and links to Taylor’s piece!). [Puck Daddy]

How about the Stars?:

It’s pretty crazy that Zdeno Chara has been playing for 20 years:

Interesting...

