Dallas Stars Daily Links: All Hail Radek Faksa

Radek Faksa’s natural hat trick is just another reason why he should be getting more playing time. Plus talk about struggling teams and increased scoring.

While Ben Bishop deserves much credit for giving Vegas their first shutout loss at home, the real star of the show (no pun intended) was Radek Faksa. The center has always been one of my favorite players, and so it brought me great joy to watch him score his first career hat trick.

In fact, I enjoyed it so much that I’m just gonna sit here and watch it again. And again. And again.

Radek Faksa's natural hat trick in under a span of 7 minutes was incredible. We've got all three goals here. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/ptLkwnktuK — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 29, 2017

Faksa is now the top scorer for the Stars not named Benn, Seguin, Radulov, or Klingberg. Which makes this stat both surprising and rather depressing:

Just third time this season Faksa has played more than 15 mins in a game — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 29, 2017

Speaking of fun facts, if you like trivia as much as I do, then you’re gonna love these tidbits:

Per @EliasSports: @RadekFaksa scored the fifth-fastest hat trick in @DallasStars / North Stars history and the second-fastest natural hat trick, behind Bill Goldsworthy on Dec. 11, 1973 vs. LAK (5:32). #NHLStats #DALvsVGK pic.twitter.com/UrpRGqEScp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 29, 2017

Per STATS, Radek Faksa's two goals :08 apart are the quickest pair scored by the same player in @DallasStars history. The previous mark was :10, set by Roman Lyashenko at Chicago on January 23, 2000. — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) November 29, 2017

From the Stars PR: The last time the Stars had a hat trick in two straight games was March 17-19, 1986 (Dino Ciccarelli vs. St. Louis and Scott Bjugstad at Calgary.) — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) November 29, 2017

But of course, let’s not forget the most important statistic of all:

Yellow laces are 2-0. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 29, 2017

In other Stars news, Mike Heika had his live chat yesterday and discussed which defenders could benefit the most from increasing playing time during Marc Methot’s absence. [SportsDay DFW]

Meanwhile in Cedar Park, goaltender Landon Bow led the Texas Stars to three straight wins on the road. [NHL]

Central Check-In

The Blackhawks and Predators were the only other Central teams to play last night, against each other no less. The Predators emerged with a 3-2 victory. [One the Forecheck]

Dan Rosen had his mailbag yesterday and featured Tyler Seguin as the only Star to make his quarter season Central All Star team. People do realize that John Klingberg is leading all defenders in points, right? [NHL]

Here are two punishments that I’m fine with:

Patrick Kane, Matt Dumba slapped with fines https://t.co/PMoAYmw9nn — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) November 28, 2017

(I would apologize for that, but I wouldn’t mean it).

Speaking of fines, here’s a pretty hilarious story of a Jets’ fans anti-Corey Perry Go Fund Me campaign. [NBC Sports]

Around the League

Miro Heiskanen got a shoutout from Elliotte Friedman in his 31 Thoughts column, thus fulfilling my “mention Miro Heiskanen at least once” quota for my Links posts.[Sportsnet]

The fun could end any day now, but scoring so far is up this season. I personally thank these guys:

The NHL scoring race is being dominated by duos — here are the five best, writes @THNJaredClinton https://t.co/2tfJTQNyt6 pic.twitter.com/kcq1Ih2CDV — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 28, 2017

Or if you want some more concrete answers, Greg Wyshysnki looks into possible reasons as to why. [ESPN]

Are the Stars terrible? No, but too many of these points hit close to home for comfort:

New post: The 20 stages of realizing that your favorite NHL team might be terrible. https://t.co/N7CObSGAqy pic.twitter.com/9207kd1wHM — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) November 28, 2017

Speaking of bad teams, Peter Chiarelli didn’t mince words when talking about how the Oilers have been so far, but he’s not going to make any major changes. Yet. [CBC News]

Matt Murray is sidelined for the 5th time 19 months. Should the Penguins start to feel concerned about the two-time champion’s durability? [The Hockey News]

Finally...

We didn’t technically start with him, but we’ll end with him: congrats once again to Radek Faksa on the hat trick.