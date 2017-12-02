Dallas Stars Daily Links: Depth Scoring Is Finally Up

Players not named Benn, Seguin, or Radulov are finally scoring goals regularly. Plus Drew Doughty and Erik Karlsson are ready to cash in and the Buffalo Sabres are, erhm, not very good.

One of the biggest problems the Dallas Stars faced at the beginning of the season was a severe lack of depth scoring (as discussed here and here). But after a lot of tinkering with the lineup, Ken Hitchcock has finally got his secondary players scoring again.

Through the first 15 games of the season, the Dallas Stars top line of Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov had accounted for half of the team’s goals (21 of 42). Over the last ten games... the big three’s share of the goal scoring has dropped to 31 percent (10 of 32 goals).

If you aren’t a big fan of the recent line combinations, however, you shouldn’t have to worry anymore:

Hitchcock put the big three back together for last night’s game in Chicago with Martin Hanzal out due to injury, saying that he was more comfortable with it now that other players were “up and running.”

Mark Stepneski breaks down the goal scoring over the past ten games here. Free internet cookies to those who guess the leader.

Other Stars News

The Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks again tonight, this time at home. Here’s Stepneski again with the official game preview: [NHL]

The home game means an end to the dad’s road trip; here’s just a few snapshots of the trip:

To all of the dads, brothers, mentors and friends who joined us for this road trip, thank you! #GoStars pic.twitter.com/VwDnzH550m — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 2, 2017

Speaking of dads, Sean Shapiro talked with some of the Stars about playing in the NHL while being a father in his first piece for The Upset. The site is subscription based (and thus all of Shapiro’s pieces will be blocked by a pay wall from now on), but I would recommend at least giving it a try for the first month: [The Upset]

Jamie Benn is usually pretty quiet in front of the camera, so this was a refreshing video to watch:

A man of few words off the ice, @jamiebenn14 is a vocal leader while on the ice. We had the captain Mic'd Up in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/A9Hzzt9HLA — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017

Do the Stars have a problem winning fights? Sean Shapiro discusses this and more in his weekly mailbag. [The Upset]

This put a big smile on my face:

Had a great time at the Youth Cup hockey tournament today at Valley Ranch. Signed some autographs and met some real beauties! #stars25 pic.twitter.com/GlowtCcARM — Brett Ritchie (@britch20) December 2, 2017

Texas Tidbits

The Texas Stars beat the Grand Rapid Griffins 5-4 in the shootout last night. Jason Dickinson, obviously upset that he was replaced as my favorite prospect, tied the game with only 6 seconds left. [Texas Stars]

Of course the real star of the show was Roope Hintz, who had a goal and two assists:

Hintz goal in regulation that made it 4-3 pic.twitter.com/dGnPCNgBsp — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 2, 2017

...Not to mention the game-winning shootout goal:

And the only goal in the shootout pic.twitter.com/fux54Gb3D9 — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 2, 2017

Suspiciously missing from the game: Texas captain Curtis McKenzie. Shapiro has a possible explanation:

Curtis McKenzie was scratch tonight for Texas Stars. Likely a call-up coming tomorrow before Stars back-to-back with Chicago and Colorado — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 2, 2017

Central Update

With the Jets’ defense and goaltending getting better each week, what’s the new kryptonite in Winnipeg?

The Jets are finally having the breakout people have been expecting. So what's their weakness? @RoryBoylen takes a look.https://t.co/Z1H2tBrh6w pic.twitter.com/nvSKcUDq2X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2017

Good news for us, bad news for the Blackhawks:

Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube has been recalled from the IceHogs and the #Blackhawks have placed goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve. #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 1, 2017

Around the League

Pretty much everyone was talking about Erik Karlsson yesterday, and for good reason: the defensemen has made it clear that when it’s time for his next contract, he’s going to get paid. [Sportsnet]

Drew Doughty has also spoken openly about his impending free agency (also in 2019); what kind of pay raises should they expect?

Doughty, Karlsson want what they're worth – what does that mean for their upcoming contracts? From @THNJaredClinton: https://t.co/c22V1X8YNl pic.twitter.com/9oiBi6gtSc — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 1, 2017

Spoiler alert: the Buffalo Sabres are bad. How bad? They’re now tied with the Arizona Coyotes for worst in the league (although they have games in hand). [NBC Sports]

Luke Fox discusses how this lack of success is impacting Jack Eichel and the rest of the locker room, plus more in his Quick Shifts. [Sportsnet]

While we’re talking weekly recaps, here’s DownGoesBrown’s Friday Grab Bag:

From earlier: Doughty speaks, Eberle complains, a Detroit TV station tries to predict the future, and lots more. https://t.co/Nuqhzq1WqU pic.twitter.com/rrvLBMuotI — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) December 1, 2017

...and Greg Wyshynski’s Weekly Reader, where he talks about possible NHL expansion into Europe (spoiler alert: it’s not happening). [ESPN]

Both the Sedin twins have now hit the 1000 point mark, and while they might not be superstars for Vancouver anymore, Ryan Kennedy thinks they’ve earned the right to stay:

The Sedin twins are proving they are worth hanging on to in Vancouver, says @THNRyanKennedy - https://t.co/TjZElFxAbk — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 2, 2017

Finally...

Stars legend Jere Lehtinen continues to get his much deserved respect in the hockey world:

With a sparkling international hockey and NHL resume, the next player to be inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2018 is Finland's Jere Lehtinen. https://t.co/8C5CO835EX pic.twitter.com/voq9e0Yhtv — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 1, 2017

(Now about that other Hall of Fame...)