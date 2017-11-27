Dallas Stars Daily Links: Facing a Tough Schedule, the Stars Need Points On the Road

The Dallas Stars keep winning at home. This week, they need to start winning on the road. It will be up to head coach Ken Hitchcock to manage the energy as the Stars begin the next stretch in Las Vegas, writes The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Heika.

If you read Tyler’s Sunday Links, you will have noted that the Vegas Golden Knights have beaten a record previously held by the 1926-27 New York Rangers for fewest games to earn 15 wins by a team in its inaugural season:

Next up for the Stars is their first visit to Las Vegas, where they will meet the expansion Golden Knights on Tuesday. Vegas is the surprise leader of the Pacific Division, with wins in five consecutive games and eight victories in a row at home. The Golden Knights also defeated Dallas on opening night at American Airlines Center. "We're coming off of three in four nights and heading into four in six nights, so I really just need to be careful about making sure we're healthy and rested," Hitchcock said. "When we have an opportunity to let players heal up a little bit, I think we need to take it."

The team will arrive in Sin City with three days of rest behind them. They’ll need every bit of it to prevail in their upcoming schedule:

The Stars practice Monday in Frisco and then head out on their road trip, which concludes Thursday in Chicago. They come home for one game against Chicago and then go back on the road for a game at Colorado. It's a hectic pace of home, road, home, road before they encounter a four-game trip to the East Coast. With the Stars 3-8-1 on the road, managing this stretch is important.

There’s more at Mike’s place. [SportsDayDFW]

More Stars

Mark Stepneski confirms that Stephen Johns is back on the ice after suffering a fall into the boards, and related concussion-like symptoms, during Friday’s game.

Just got off the phone with Ken Hitchcock. He said Stephen Johns skated in Frisco today and should be full go for practice Monday. Likely ready for Tuesday at Vegas. Ben Bishop will be in goal vs. Golden Knights. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 26, 2017

In case you missed it, Tyler Seguin completely Seguin-ed his 2010 NHL Draft classmates on Friday. (Ahh, the power of donuts.)

Tyler Seguin of the @DallasStars is the first player from the 2010 #NHLDraft class to reach the 200-goal milestone. #NHLStats #CGYvsDAL pic.twitter.com/20MQB2gsHB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2017

Elsewhere, Stars prospect Jason Robertson scored his 14th goal of the season during the Kingston Frontenacs’ 9-1 victory over the Flint Firebirds on Sunday.

Jason Robertson 14th goal of the season, from Dunkley and Nyman pic.twitter.com/XI6GRO0Cku — Fronts Nation (@FrontsNation) November 27, 2017

Ed Sarno talks about the Stars’ struggles on the road as he examines the split personality the team has shown this season. [The Hockey Writers]

Yesterday, Nov. 26, marked the actual 100th anniversary of the founding of the National Hockey League. The Stars joined in the birthday wishes on social media.

By the way, if you missed “The NHL: 100 Years” on TV, Sportsnet has posted the entire thing in four parts on their website. [Sportsnet]

Around the league(s)

The Nashville Predators were the only Central team playing on a quiet Sunday night. They dropped a 4-3 contest to the Carolina Hurricanes when Finn towers Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen shut it down in the shootout. [Canes Country]

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has a disciplinary hearing today for cross-checking the Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk during Saturday’s game. (Who wants to be that “Disciplinary hearings involving Matthew Tkachuk” is about to become its own Jeopardy! category?)

Elsewhere in Capos of the #MDK: Is Captain Serious loosening up? Matt Larkin writes about the softer (and sillier) side of the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews.

The Other Side of Serious: Meet the Jonathan Toews you don't know https://t.co/GyJ5KtJfB2 pic.twitter.com/vs4zTVdMG2 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 26, 2017

Travis Yost shows his list of NHL award contenders at the quarter-season mark. [TSN]

Check it out: You only need five degrees of Jaromir Jagr to get to the very first game in NHL history.

Fun Fact: The history of the @NHL, founded 100 years ago today, can be tracked through five players.



Jaromir Jagr played against Guy Lafleur, who played against Gordie Howe, who played against Dit Clapper, who played with/against Cy Denneny, who played on opening night. #NHL100 pic.twitter.com/vYM5UGLI4q — Jonathon Jackson (@jonathonj1970) November 26, 2017

Charlie McAvoy (6-1) and Zdeno Chara (6-9) are mismatched in size but make an effective defensive pair. Fluto Shinzawa takes a close look at how the Boston Bruins coach gap management.

Gap, angle, challenge: A defenseman's guide to mastering the rink inside the rink. https://t.co/zqOCMTWVu5 — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) November 25, 2017

Brian Gionta turned down a contract to play his 17th NHL season for a shot at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He made one more step toward that goal after serving as captain of the U.S. men’s team at the 2017 Deutschland Cup.

Brian Gionta has no regrets about skipping a 17th NHL season for an Olympic opportunity https://t.co/TKigAp8pwg — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) November 27, 2017

Finally

Because you probably haven’t overdosed on good feelings from Jere Lehtinen’s number retirement, the Stars posted this short, sweet Instagram story yesterday. Enjoy.