Dallas Stars Daily Links: Gemel Smith the Secret Sauce in Stars’ 5-0 Win Over the Isles

His speed and finish proved a perfect complement to his elite linemates. Plus, a look at the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017 and the NHL UFA class of 2018.

Plenty of things went right during the Dallas Stars’ 5-0 win against the New York Islanders – and as it turns out, putting Gemel Smith on the top line was one of them. Head coach Ken Hitchcock seemed to take his preseason “forward pairs” philosophy to a new level, adding Smith’s speed and net-front presence to the elite duo of Alexander Radulov and the newly re-centered Jamie Benn.

It’s an approach that served the Stars well during the Lindy Ruff years with configurations such as the Bennguin - Patrick Eaves line, and it worked again as Smith scored his first goal of the year, on the 100th career assist by Radulov.

Smith is primed to make the most of his chance to hang with the superstars, as The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Heika reports:

"They are both great talents, and it's definitely exciting and a great opportunity for me. I know how good they are. I just get to the net, let them do their things and when I have a play, don't be afraid to make a play. It's the same stuff. I'll probably play against better players, so it's a mental thing. I just have to be ready for whoever they throw at us."

And Hitch seems clear that he just wants Gemel to keep playing his game:

"Sometimes when you get a young player playing with any veteran player, they defer, they move the puck, they don't want to shoot on a two-on-one, they want to pass off. We just want him to do what has allowed us to continue to play him on a daily basis. Jamie and Radulov have talked to him. He's excited. I think any player would look at this as an unreal opportunity."

There’s more at Mike’s place. [SportsDayDFW]

MORE STARS!

If it looked as if the Isles couldn’t buy any offense last night, it’s because they couldn’t.

The 14 shots allowed tonight by the @DallasStars are the fewest they've allowed since March 11, 2011 when they also gave up 14 in a 4-0 win over Minnesota. — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) November 11, 2017

Meanwhile, John Klingberg bagged three points, one of which was a power-play goal.

Mattias Janmark turned a penalty kill into this jaw-dropping shorty.

Jason Spezza broke his second-longest scoring drought with an uncredited assist from a well-placed Martin Hanzal screen. (Bonus: Radulov pulling the monkey from his back.)

And Ben Bishop, playing in place of an ailing Kari Lehtonen, earned his first shutout in a Stars uniform due to saves like this.

All this after the Benn - Tyler Seguin - Radulov triumverate showed up on Pete Jensen’s list of 10 most productive forward lines:

10 most-productive @NHL line trios so far this season: https://t.co/p68c8sYpE6 — Pete Jensen (@NHLJensen) November 10, 2017

Around the league(s)

Last Night, in #Murder

The series in Sweden is part of the league’s plan to re-introduce an NHL Premiere-style calendar of regular-season games in European nations with “strong hockey infrastructure.” [NHL]

Matt Duchene, who played his first game as a Senator against his former team, is just glad to have it over with. [NHL]

Friday was a big night for netminders: Braden Holtby lined up behind Ken Dryden as the second-fastest goalie to reach 200 wins with the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins...

Braden Holtby wins fifth straight start and becomes second fastest goalie to reach 200 career wins as #Caps down Pens, 4-1. #CapsPens #ALLCAPS https://t.co/8YHlxCTkB3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 11, 2017

...and Roberto Luongo passed Curtis Joseph for fourth all-time in wins as the Florida Panthers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-1.

Sabres G Robin Lehner lost to Lu, but he still made headlines for the special jersey he wore to honor a fallen Buffalo K-9 officer who shared his surname.

"It feels like the right thing to do." - Sabres' Robin Lehner on honoring fallen Buffalo K-9 Officer Craig Lehner. https://t.co/un0cDSIQVo — John Vogl (@BuffNewsVogl) November 10, 2017

John Tavares had a night to forget in Dallas, but he’s still head of the 2018 UFA class. Matt Larkin looks at a list that includes former Stars James Neal and Jaromir Jagr.

Early look: the top 30 free agents of 2018, headlined by John Tavares. @THNMattLarkin's list: https://t.co/AbCL0roIof pic.twitter.com/9JoLLeP20X — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 10, 2017

It’s Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend, and Steve Dangle has brought his observations on Mark Recchi, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne and Dave Andreychuk, and what their achievements can tell us about the dead-puck era.

Era Adjusted presented by #JustForMen: @Steve_Dangle on why Paul Kariya is even better than you remember, plus some other fun tidbits ahead of the #HHOF2017 Induction.https://t.co/qPOOfoXOpn pic.twitter.com/XqP882Crut — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2017

Their fellow inductee, Team Canada great Danielle Goyette, talked about her long road to eight world championships and two Olympic titles – including the first gold medal ever awarded for women’s hockey. [The Canadian Press]

The Anaheim Ducks have a lot to celebrate during #HHOF2017, so they started with this video.

#TeemuandPaulintheHall is serious business...until you get them together in a room! pic.twitter.com/vF398Gj3pN — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 8, 2017

Jamie Strashin writes about concussions in sports, including hockey, and how fear and team pressure – whether real or perceived – keep athletes from reporting their own injuries.

Athletes who suffer suspected concussions still have their 'toughness' questioned. @StrashinCBC wonders if these injuries are worth the risk: https://t.co/9Nxmr25Plv pic.twitter.com/x0BI4TRPdF — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) November 11, 2017

And a youth-hockey coach in Littleton, Colorado has been shown the door after a disturbing, obscenity-laced pregame rant went public.

Youth hockey coach fired over locker room talk https://t.co/VjRInZxHzx pic.twitter.com/J2DHipUtnF — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) November 10, 2017

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Rookie netminder Landon Bow helped lead the Texas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins, which was a great way to start their Veterans Day weekend.

You still have a chance to celebrate Mililtary Appreciation Weekend with the T-Stars (and check out these sweet sweaters in person).

A few tickets still available for Military Apreciation Weekend. Check out our special Stars and Stripes jersey’s! ⭐️ #txstars pic.twitter.com/lRQYBkSQ5Y — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) November 10, 2017

And in player movement, the Stars have traded D-man Ludwig Bystrom in a direct exchange for Florida Panthers blueliner Reece Scarlett.

The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Reece Scarlett in exchange for defenseman Ludwig Bystrom.



Details: https://t.co/gX5vIDy1ao#txstars pic.twitter.com/xpUYJccxsv — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) November 10, 2017

Finally

A great shot to kick off your 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Enjoy