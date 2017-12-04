Dallas Stars Daily Links: Holy Cow, A Victory in Colorado

Now that was a heck of a performance. Plus, Carey Price remains good, BizNasty, and the Fort Worth Fire Brawl.

It does seem like they’re doing the trick, as the Stars continued their post-Jere Lehtinen night rampage with a 7-2 shellacking of the Avalanche last night. Notably, the victory was in Colorado, where I don’t think the Stars have won since around 2001 (I didn’t fact check that). Here are some highlights:

Tyler Seguin did all of the work himself to open the scoring:

Not the best celly I’ve ever seen:

Seguin scored again to put the Stars up 2-0, and got a little more help this time. I don’t think you can go secondary assist, primary assist, goal in less of a time frame than this:

Miko Rantanen cut it to 2-1 early in the second period, but Jason Spezza responded with a nice little poke to restore the two goal lead:

Shortly thereafter, Greg Pateryn absolutely cranked one from the deep to put the Stars up 4-1:

The Avs’/Lanche’s Blake Comeau wanted to prove the old “a three goal lead is the most dangerous lead in hockey” axiom true, so he scored to make it 4-2 at the end of two. Brett Ritchie scoffs at that notion, however, and ripped the puck into a wide open net after Curtis McKenzie’s forechecking led to a turnover:

They then had a touching moment on the bench:

I don’t think Devin Shore got quite the lift he was looking for on this, but it all worked out in the end as he put in an empty netter:

Ritchie didn’t want Seguin to be the only guy with two goals, so he finished off the Avs in front of the 12 people left in the arena to make it a 7-2 victory. The Stars have now scored 6 or more in three of the last eight games. I like that. I really like that.

Stars Stuff

Confidence, baby! Confidence!:

Tyler Seguin is moving on up:

Ken Hitchcock on Jason Dickinson and Kari Lehtonen:

Sean Shapiro has a Stars prospect update at his new home:

Happy 22nd birthday Julius!

Scott Burnside’s Counterattack with the Av’s Alex Kerfoot. I think the Avalanche might have a Foot(e) fetish:

120 penalty minutes before the game even started? Not too shabby:

Around the League

Today in hockey history: Ray Bourque gave up #7 so it could forever be Phil Esposito’s. [SportsNet]

It turns out that having a really good goalie can make a major impact on a team:

Mike Keenan is now getting Mike Keenan-ed in the KHL:

BizNasty is making a hockey mockumentary. I’m assuming it will be good, he’s a funny dude. [SportsNet]

A very hockey appropriate name for her son: Calder:

For all you fantasy players out there, here are 20 Fantasy Thoughts. [SportsNet]

Goalie fight! [Puck Daddy]

Ouch...

Impressive:

