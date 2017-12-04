Dallas Stars Daily Links: Holy Cow, A Victory in Colorado

Now that was a heck of a performance. Plus, Carey Price remains good, BizNasty, and the Fort Worth Fire Brawl.

Yellow. Laces. — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) December 4, 2017

It does seem like they’re doing the trick, as the Stars continued their post-Jere Lehtinen night rampage with a 7-2 shellacking of the Avalanche last night. Notably, the victory was in Colorado, where I don’t think the Stars have won since around 2001 (I didn’t fact check that). Here are some highlights:

Tyler Seguin did all of the work himself to open the scoring:

Seguin for Dallas 1-0 the Stars lead the Avs pic.twitter.com/QIpSSyQkDT — HighLight Hockey (@HILITINGHOCKEY) December 4, 2017

Not the best celly I’ve ever seen:

Seguin scored again to put the Stars up 2-0, and got a little more help this time. I don’t think you can go secondary assist, primary assist, goal in less of a time frame than this:

Miko Rantanen cut it to 2-1 early in the second period, but Jason Spezza responded with a nice little poke to restore the two goal lead:

Shortly thereafter, Greg Pateryn absolutely cranked one from the deep to put the Stars up 4-1:

The Avs’/Lanche’s Blake Comeau wanted to prove the old “a three goal lead is the most dangerous lead in hockey” axiom true, so he scored to make it 4-2 at the end of two. Brett Ritchie scoffs at that notion, however, and ripped the puck into a wide open net after Curtis McKenzie’s forechecking led to a turnover:

They then had a touching moment on the bench:

I don’t think Devin Shore got quite the lift he was looking for on this, but it all worked out in the end as he put in an empty netter:

Ritchie didn’t want Seguin to be the only guy with two goals, so he finished off the Avs in front of the 12 people left in the arena to make it a 7-2 victory. The Stars have now scored 6 or more in three of the last eight games. I like that. I really like that.

Stars Stuff

Confidence, baby! Confidence!:

Stars are showing how confidence can make a difference in the standings https://t.co/N6wYL9PARa via @sportsdaydfw — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 3, 2017

Tyler Seguin is moving on up:

His two 1st period goals move @tseguinofficial passed Tom McCarthy for 16th on the #Stars all-time goals list



14.D.Grant 176

15.J.P.Parise 154

16.T.Seguin 147

17.T.McCarthy 146



McCarthy began his career with the North Stars (1979-86) & finished with Bruins #DALvsCOL #GoStars pic.twitter.com/t7ARidir7G — Travis Currie (@travcurrie) December 4, 2017

Ken Hitchcock on Jason Dickinson and Kari Lehtonen:

With a couple guys banged up, Jason Dickinson is a possibility to play tonight. Hitch also talks about Kari and the life of a backup goalie in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/gjiNpmiWWT — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 3, 2017

Sean Shapiro has a Stars prospect update at his new home:

Prospect guide makes it debut @TheUpsetSports. Includes updates and notes on each prospect in the Stars system https://t.co/5aEQtxuhEk — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) December 3, 2017

Happy 22nd birthday Julius!

HBD Honka and welcome back to the lineup tonight. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/kK4EsAhB53 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 3, 2017

Scott Burnside’s Counterattack with the Av’s Alex Kerfoot. I think the Avalanche might have a Foot(e) fetish:

Caught up with @Avalanche impressive rookie Alex Kerfoot Sunday morning at the Pepsi Center. https://t.co/V9ADoMe9Og — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) December 3, 2017

120 penalty minutes before the game even started? Not too shabby:

Sunday brunch: Remembering the Fort Worth Fire brawl 21 years later https://t.co/k5dFP1ZhCo pic.twitter.com/5NpWqdo04O — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) December 3, 2017

Around the League

It turns out that having a really good goalie can make a major impact on a team:

Since Price’s return:



-Canadiens are 5-0

-Canadiens have out scored opponents 24-6

-12 different Canadiens have goals. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) December 3, 2017

Mike Keenan is now getting Mike Keenan-ed in the KHL:

Cup-winning coach Keenan fired by KHL team https://t.co/LLfTgXdTl9 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 3, 2017

A very hockey appropriate name for her son: Calder:

Hockey mom: Meaghan Mikkelson juggles parenthood with national team https://t.co/YQHXMWxsS5 pic.twitter.com/dOAwRCzjfP — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) December 3, 2017

Ouch...

