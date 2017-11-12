Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jim Nill’s Evolution

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jim Nill’s Evolution

His Stars and Red Wings tenures have more in common than you may realize. Plus, security puppies, Loui Erikkson’s struggles, and NHL Scrum Lurkers.

There has been some grumbling around the Stars-osphere in the last year or two about the job that Jim Nill has done since he came to Dallas. There seems to be a perception that Nill and his Detroit cronies drafted and developed every player that made an impact during the Red Wings’ dynasty, but that isn’t quite true:

Yes, Detroit had several homegrown stars in Steve Yzerman, Pavel Datsyuk, and Nicklas Lidström. But the Red Wings weren’t a championship team in 1997 until after they acquired Brendan Shanahan and Larry Murphy — two eventual Hall of Famers — in the offseason.

When Detroit won the Stanley Cup in 2002 they did it by bringing in three more Hall of Famers in the offseason in Dominik Hasek, Brett Hull, and Luc Robitaille.

The grumblings have been getting louder this season, mostly concerning the personnel decisions the Stars have or have not made and the amount of playing time certain players may or may not be getting with the big boys in the NHL rather than down in Cedar Park. Detroit fans also had some issues with how some of their prospects were developed, and many of them turned out pretty good in the end:

Those signings and trades supplemented drafted and developed players, who were often buried for an extended period of time, for example Datsyuk was drafted in 1998, but didn’t play in the NHL until 2002.

So while it may appear that Jim Nill has completely changed his tune since his success in Detroit, he’s really doing the same thing he always has, just adjusted for the current era. Read more on this and a variety of other topics from Sean Shapiro. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

Starssss

That was a quick stint in The Show:

And a little followup on that:

Scott Burnside had his five takeaways from the Stars victory on Friday, including Ken Hitchcock, Jason Spezza, and more. [NHL]

“It was a clinic of balanced hockey.” Mike Heika writes how the Stars lineup moves on Friday were not due to panic. [SportsDayDFW]

Here’s what John Klingberg had to say after his impressive performance Friday night:

Jason Spezza was pumped to finally get off the schneid:

At least you got the one, Razor:

League News

Down Goes Brown takes a look at some of the weekend story lines, including a very quick turnaround for a “revenge game” as Matt Duchene squared off against his former team in Sweden. [SportsNet]

Our former buddy Loui Eriksson has not had the rosiest time in Vancouver after signing a huge deal there last year (at least he is rocking a sweet ‘stache in the photo at the top of the article, that’s a plus):

Matt Larkin has a mailbag. He thinks Alex Galchenyuk would be a good fit on the Ducks. I think he just thought of the headline here and then wrote a story around it. [The Hockey News]

The top dangles, snipes, and cellys from the week:

This strange story has now come to an end:

I think the Stars could really use some security puppies:

This isn’t really news but it is at my alma mater so I feel obligated to include it. Deal with it:

Pretty, pretty, pretty good:

Enjoy your Sunday everyone!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories