Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jim Nill’s Evolution

His Stars and Red Wings tenures have more in common than you may realize. Plus, security puppies, Loui Erikkson’s struggles, and NHL Scrum Lurkers.

There has been some grumbling around the Stars-osphere in the last year or two about the job that Jim Nill has done since he came to Dallas. There seems to be a perception that Nill and his Detroit cronies drafted and developed every player that made an impact during the Red Wings’ dynasty, but that isn’t quite true:

Yes, Detroit had several homegrown stars in Steve Yzerman, Pavel Datsyuk, and Nicklas Lidström. But the Red Wings weren’t a championship team in 1997 until after they acquired Brendan Shanahan and Larry Murphy — two eventual Hall of Famers — in the offseason. When Detroit won the Stanley Cup in 2002 they did it by bringing in three more Hall of Famers in the offseason in Dominik Hasek, Brett Hull, and Luc Robitaille.

The grumblings have been getting louder this season, mostly concerning the personnel decisions the Stars have or have not made and the amount of playing time certain players may or may not be getting with the big boys in the NHL rather than down in Cedar Park. Detroit fans also had some issues with how some of their prospects were developed, and many of them turned out pretty good in the end:

Those signings and trades supplemented drafted and developed players, who were often buried for an extended period of time, for example Datsyuk was drafted in 1998, but didn’t play in the NHL until 2002.

So while it may appear that Jim Nill has completely changed his tune since his success in Detroit, he’s really doing the same thing he always has, just adjusted for the current era. Read more on this and a variety of other topics from Sean Shapiro. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

Starssss

That was a quick stint in The Show:

The Stars have reassigned Curtis McKenzie to the @TexasStars. https://t.co/42YB1KFQ6H — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 11, 2017

And a little followup on that:

McKenzie spoke yesterday of the frustration of getting sent down, but needing to have the right mental approach and focusing on your game at the AHL level. No doubt that will be tested again here, but hopefully he can do the same this time while trying to earn another NHL shot. — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) November 11, 2017

Scott Burnside had his five takeaways from the Stars victory on Friday, including Ken Hitchcock, Jason Spezza, and more. [NHL]

“It was a clinic of balanced hockey.” Mike Heika writes how the Stars lineup moves on Friday were not due to panic. [SportsDayDFW]

Here’s what John Klingberg had to say after his impressive performance Friday night:

"I really felt like I was back in my first year just playing hockey. I felt really good."#GoStars | John Klingberg: pic.twitter.com/43nlEkaJyW — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 11, 2017

Jason Spezza was pumped to finally get off the schneid:

"It's nice to score a goal and contribute offensively. ... Hopefully, it's something I can build off of."#GoStars | Jason Spezza: pic.twitter.com/GDxcEJfLsY — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 11, 2017

At least you got the one, Razor:

Did you know with last night's shutout, Ben Bishop now has 20 for his career?



Razor: "He's 19 ahead of me!"



Happy Emporium, everyone. pic.twitter.com/YCEiaCzqeO — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 11, 2017

League News

Down Goes Brown takes a look at some of the weekend story lines, including a very quick turnaround for a “revenge game” as Matt Duchene squared off against his former team in Sweden. [SportsNet]

Our former buddy Loui Eriksson has not had the rosiest time in Vancouver after signing a huge deal there last year (at least he is rocking a sweet ‘stache in the photo at the top of the article, that’s a plus):

Healthy Eriksson talks a good game, now he needs to play one. https://t.co/d5V9Q9wAcn #Canucks — Ben Kuzma (@benkuzma) November 11, 2017

Matt Larkin has a mailbag. He thinks Alex Galchenyuk would be a good fit on the Ducks. I think he just thought of the headline here and then wrote a story around it. [The Hockey News]

The top dangles, snipes, and cellys from the week:

Another week in the books, another week of spectacular plays, save and goals. #TopShelf starts at 6pE. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/819PZCslbS — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 11, 2017

This strange story has now come to an end:

Shipachyov leaves Vegas for KHL, warns other Russians about going abroad https://t.co/g36JeKqoJJ pic.twitter.com/mAa3gArsWR — HockeyNightInCanada (@hockeynight) November 11, 2017

I think the Stars could really use some security puppies:

Winnipeg Jets name new security puppy 'Lenny' after veteran and fan Len Kropioski #RemembranceDay https://t.co/V2sqPY8Zt4 pic.twitter.com/97q74kge7M — HockeyNightInCanada (@hockeynight) November 11, 2017

This isn’t really news but it is at my alma mater so I feel obligated to include it. Deal with it:

The #StadiumSeries Logo unveil at Navy is in the books! Thanks to everyone involved. So you in March! #ALLCAPS https://t.co/tmPN3KE9Qh pic.twitter.com/o1CsQ4Ejkj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 11, 2017

Pretty, pretty, pretty good:

Who's hanging in the background of your favourite player's media scrum? Find out on the premiere of NHL Scrum Lurkers. #JayAndDan pic.twitter.com/QsRvWkc4gH — #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) November 11, 2017

