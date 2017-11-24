Dallas Stars Daily Links: Lehtinen Night Is Here At Last

The Stars retire No. 26 before the Flames game. Plus, the greatest Finnish player in Dallas history discusses the (Finnish) highest draft pick.

Where will you be when the Dallas Stars retire Jere Lehtinen’s number? One of the most eagerly awaited events of the 25th-anniversary season finally happens tonight, before the Stars take on the Calgary Flames. The ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m., so be in your seats, wherever you are. Check out the run of show here. [Dallas Stars]

If you haven’t yet, read Taylor’s encomium for one of the Stars’ all-time greats, and check out the microsite the team has set up. [DallasStars.com/Lehtinen]

Fellow Stars icons Brett Hull, Joe Nieuwendyk, Ed Belfour and Guy Carbonneau will be on hand – and those who can’t be present, including Derian Hatcher, Jamie Langenbrunner, Mike Modano and Sergei Zubov, have already sent their praise.

A few of his teammates are sad to miss Jere’s special evening, but sent the following notes of congratulations to him. #Retiring26 pic.twitter.com/wissYEKhFz — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 22, 2017

If you get to American Airlines Center early enough, you may even be able to snap up one of these (list price: $59.99).

The Jere Lehtinen Bobblehead releases Friday Morning at 10 am at our Victory Park location! Limited Qty Available! #retiring26 pic.twitter.com/spxCXOzeb6 — Stars Hangar (@StarsHangar) November 22, 2017

Sean Shapiro talked with Jere, who serves as GM of the Finnish National Team, about the future star he sees in Miro Heiskanen. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

More Stars

As we U.S. Americans awake from our food comas and try to remember what happened Wednesday: Ken Hitchcock addressed the Stars’ anemic road record after Wednesday’s disappointing 3-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Hitch: "There's a different body language on our team between home and away. That's something we've got to change." https://t.co/YO35H6Q5Yo — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 23, 2017

The road troubles are one thing, but the divisional struggles are another. Mike Heika talks about what the Stars have to do to win their place in the playoffs.

Forget the road woes -- Stars' record against division opponents is central to their struggles https://t.co/P2hNgwl5NB pic.twitter.com/hgmY27OmKt — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) November 24, 2017

That said, SportsDayDFW reached out during the holiday to give thanks for Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

RETWEET if you're thankful today for this dynamic duo on the ice in Dallas pic.twitter.com/TSSK5q2dCz — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) November 23, 2017

The community can also be thankful for Jason Spezza: He observed the season by visiting with homeless children and families at the Dallas Life Shelter.

Happy Thanksgiving, Stars fans! We're thankful for Jason Spezza who spent some time with children at the @DallasLIFE Shelter this past week. #Stars25 pic.twitter.com/DAYppPYHMU — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 23, 2017

And you, dear reader, may be grateful to hear that Julius Honka is on the way back to Big D. (Meanwhile, Curtis McKenzie and Texas Stars G Mike McKenna are returning to Cedar Park.)

The Dallas Stars have recalled Honka from the Texas Stars, and have assigned McKenzie and McKenna to Texas. https://t.co/DMuJHPjccm — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 23, 2017

Mattias Janmark, Devin Shore and Martin Hanzal are among the NHL players who are currently below league average in 5-on-5 shooting percentage. (Fun fact: So is Sidney Crosby.) Are they due for a return to the mean? [Dobber Hockey]

And is Ben Bishop playing like a top-tier netminder? Jared Clinton of The Hockey News singles him out as one of five NHL goalies who need to turn things around.

Five goalies who want to forget the first quarter of the 2017-18 NHL season, writes @THNJaredClinton https://t.co/idU0xVMhKu pic.twitter.com/teC3s0nO8x — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 23, 2017

Around the league(s)

The NHL takes Turkey Day off, so all the action took place on Wednesday. ICYMI, here’s what else happened in the #MDK:

You know the rule: A team has to be in playoff position by U.S. Thanksgiving. Rory Boylen writes about why it’s important. [Sportsnet]

Also at Sportsnet: A new 30-minute feature on American Phenom in Canada Auston Matthews will go live Sunday, Nov. 26.

Available Sunday, November 26th: I AM: AUSTON MATTHEWS. @AM34



Watch the full 30-min documentary on sportsnet.ca pic.twitter.com/RWXnQ6PkC5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2017

The Vegas Golden Knights’ debut in Dallas joined Brian Boyle’s first goal after his leukemia diagnosis and Jaromir Jagr meeting the Traveling Jagrs among the best moments of the season so far. (Bonus: Wayne Simmonds in the Philadelphia Flyers’ new Ric Flair-inspired PotG-wear.) [NHL]

Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated did a ride-along with Paul Bissonnette, now of the Coyotes Radio Network, who’s probably the most famous regional broadcaster in hockey.

Spent an evening in the radio booth with Paul Bissonnette, as Biz learns the biz. It went as expected. https://t.co/MhkrbfXJG6 pic.twitter.com/0E2jYFRewX — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) November 22, 2017

The NHL should probably make a point of letting people know when and where Wes McCauley is refereeing. Imagine the ratings!

Wes McCauley with another classic. pic.twitter.com/dg4d2Pb3hW — Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) November 23, 2017

Check this out: When the singer failed to arrive on time for a game between Akademici Plzeň and the University of West Bohemia, a referee sang the Czech national anthem instead.

Říká se, že všechno špatné je pro něco dobré. No a tak když na akci jako je Bitva o Plzeň nedorazí zpěvačka, může z toho vzniknout něco takhle neskutečného - hymna v podání hlavního rozhodčího! #bitvaoplzen pic.twitter.com/gTTxu7mtty — Akademici Plzeň (@akademiciplzen) November 23, 2017

Finally

The holidays are all about family, and maybe about the friends you make along the way. Jamie and Jordie Benn said that, probably, and I’m pretty sure Alexander Radulov did, too. Enjoy.