Dallas Stars Daily Links: Let’s Bring the Dads Everywhere

Mattias Janmark puts away the Blackhawks in OT. Plus, Ovechkin and Putin, bad backup goalies, and letting your hair down.

Well, that was a heck of a game! Full disclosure, I was on a flight during it. I shelled out the $23.99 for in-flight WiFi only to confirm that streaming wouldn’t work, so I went old school and listened. Anyways, here are some highlights:

Mattias Janmark opened the scoring with a nifty wraparound:

The cameraman, the defender and the goalie. Janmark got them all. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/rC4zdTYOa8 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017

The Blackhawks didn’t wait long to respond, as Alex DeBrincat evened the score like 9 seconds later:

Radek Faksa continued tearing it up by roofing a shorthanded penalty shot:

Artev Ansimov knotted it up right at the beginning of the second:

Remi Elie dangled the Stars to a 3-2 lead heading into the third:

Sadly, Patrick Kane tied it again.

Then, Mattias Janmark won it in OT for the Stars, 4-3! The Blackhawks unfortunately get the loser point but at least the Stars took home two:

We're sending the dads home smiling. @MattiasJanmark scores his second goal of the night for the OT winner! @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/IfDD2khO5U — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017

Stars Things

Martin Hanzal is back in Dallas to be evaluated for his “undisclosed injury.” I thought we were done with that kind of talk?

Stars center Hanzal out tonight against Blackhawks https://t.co/NoKJVVyiy5 via @DallasStars — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) November 30, 2017

Josh Bogorad takes another look at the Stars’ home/road splits and tries to make sense of it, much like we all do on a daily basis. [NHL]

Scott Burnside had a chat with the other Mr. Selke, Guy Carbonneau, about his time with the Stars and having Brenden Morrow as a son-in-law (had to really restrain myself from making a Pauly Shore reference):

Got a chance to chat with Guy Carbonneau about his time in Dallas and having a teammate turn into his son-in-law among other things. https://t.co/JctTT0csW4 — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 30, 2017

Stat of the day:

Didn't realize Stars have more Finns on their NHL roster than any other team with 3. No other team has more than 2 — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 30, 2017

You’re damn right he is:

I think this is kind of complementary?

Game #25 - Stars vs. Hawks: Douchebag Du Jour - Pepe, Henri, Fernand, Lestat, Antoine - https://t.co/OuEbHtVSZg pic.twitter.com/gAZYs5F9Rv — Faxes From Uncle Dale (@RealFansProgram) November 30, 2017

Awwwww....

Stars players and dads takes picture before morning skate in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Pa4gFsVP3G — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 30, 2017

I’m too sexy for my shirt:

League Stuff

Dave Lozo talks about Alexander Ovechkin’s renaissance year, and also some stuff about Ovi’s support for Putin. I know Ovi supports Putin, but I think Lozo is making jokes or something, I can’t really tell:

Alex Ovechkin is having a renaissance this year, but is it fair to throw the Putin stuff in his face? Let's discuss: https://t.co/6vFeu0lDAx — DL (@davelozo) November 30, 2017

Jared Clinton says the Vegas’ Brayden McNabb extension means they may not be sellers at the trade deadline. [The Hockey News]

You guys will be SHOCKED with one of the names on the Worst NHL backups part:

It isn't easy being No. 2: The best & worst #NHL backup goalies this season. https://t.co/iBxtDSMiyu pic.twitter.com/eTVq9OGvnH — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 30, 2017

The Oilers are placing goalie Tam Calbot on the IR and coach Todd McClellan says he’ll be out at least two weeks. [SportsNet]

Pretty sweet celly if you ask me:

ECHL player explains bizarre moonwalk celebration https://t.co/4FRqlBPnOv — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 30, 2017

We’ve got ourselves a trade:

TRADE ALERT



The #NJDevils have acquired defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional third-round pick from Anaheim. New Jersey sends forwards Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick to the Ducks. https://t.co/ik2k08usnx pic.twitter.com/lO5iR6x9n9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 30, 2017

And some analysis:

My verdict on the Sami Vatanen for Adam Henrique swap https://t.co/ndg5EsnkUM — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 30, 2017

Look at Jamie Benn getting his lettuce showcased!