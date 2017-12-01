Dallas Stars Daily Links: Let’s Bring the Dads Everywhere

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Let’s Bring the Dads Everywhere

Mattias Janmark puts away the Blackhawks in OT. Plus, Ovechkin and Putin, bad backup goalies, and letting your hair down.

Well, that was a heck of a game! Full disclosure, I was on a flight during it. I shelled out the $23.99 for in-flight WiFi only to confirm that streaming wouldn’t work, so I went old school and listened. Anyways, here are some highlights:

Mattias Janmark opened the scoring with a nifty wraparound:

The Blackhawks didn’t wait long to respond, as Alex DeBrincat evened the score like 9 seconds later:

Radek Faksa continued tearing it up by roofing a shorthanded penalty shot:

Artev Ansimov knotted it up right at the beginning of the second:

Remi Elie dangled the Stars to a 3-2 lead heading into the third:

Sadly, Patrick Kane tied it again.

Then, Mattias Janmark won it in OT for the Stars, 4-3! The Blackhawks unfortunately get the loser point but at least the Stars took home two:

Stars Things

Martin Hanzal is back in Dallas to be evaluated for his “undisclosed injury.” I thought we were done with that kind of talk?

Josh Bogorad takes another look at the Stars’ home/road splits and tries to make sense of it, much like we all do on a daily basis. [NHL]

Scott Burnside had a chat with the other Mr. Selke, Guy Carbonneau, about his time with the Stars and having Brenden Morrow as a son-in-law (had to really restrain myself from making a Pauly Shore reference):

Stat of the day:

You’re damn right he is:

I think this is kind of complementary?

Awwwww....

I’m too sexy for my shirt:

League Stuff

Dave Lozo talks about Alexander Ovechkin’s renaissance year, and also some stuff about Ovi’s support for Putin. I know Ovi supports Putin, but I think Lozo is making jokes or something, I can’t really tell:

Jared Clinton says the Vegas’ Brayden McNabb extension means they may not be sellers at the trade deadline. [The Hockey News]

You guys will be SHOCKED with one of the names on the Worst NHL backups part:

The Oilers are placing goalie Tam Calbot on the IR and coach Todd McClellan says he’ll be out at least two weeks. [SportsNet]

Pretty sweet celly if you ask me:

We’ve got ourselves a trade:

And some analysis:

Look at Jamie Benn getting his lettuce showcased!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories