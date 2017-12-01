Dallas Stars Daily Links: Let’s Bring the Dads Everywhere
Mattias Janmark puts away the Blackhawks in OT. Plus, Ovechkin and Putin, bad backup goalies, and letting your hair down.
Well, that was a heck of a game! Full disclosure, I was on a flight during it. I shelled out the $23.99 for in-flight WiFi only to confirm that streaming wouldn’t work, so I went old school and listened. Anyways, here are some highlights:
Mattias Janmark opened the scoring with a nifty wraparound:
The cameraman, the defender and the goalie. Janmark got them all. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/rC4zdTYOa8— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017
The Blackhawks didn’t wait long to respond, as Alex DeBrincat evened the score like 9 seconds later:
Radek Faksa continued tearing it up by roofing a shorthanded penalty shot:
Artev Ansimov knotted it up right at the beginning of the second:
Always love a good surprise #ArtyParty!#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/1MNsYt03EB— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 1, 2017
Remi Elie dangled the Stars to a 3-2 lead heading into the third:
That deke... #GoStars pic.twitter.com/ps2GKN9RUm— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017
Sadly, Patrick Kane tied it again.
Then, Mattias Janmark won it in OT for the Stars, 4-3! The Blackhawks unfortunately get the loser point but at least the Stars took home two:
We're sending the dads home smiling. @MattiasJanmark scores his second goal of the night for the OT winner! @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/IfDD2khO5U— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 1, 2017
Stars Things
Martin Hanzal is back in Dallas to be evaluated for his “undisclosed injury.” I thought we were done with that kind of talk?
Stars center Hanzal out tonight against Blackhawks https://t.co/NoKJVVyiy5 via @DallasStars— Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) November 30, 2017
Josh Bogorad takes another look at the Stars’ home/road splits and tries to make sense of it, much like we all do on a daily basis. [NHL]
Scott Burnside had a chat with the other Mr. Selke, Guy Carbonneau, about his time with the Stars and having Brenden Morrow as a son-in-law (had to really restrain myself from making a Pauly Shore reference):
Got a chance to chat with Guy Carbonneau about his time in Dallas and having a teammate turn into his son-in-law among other things. https://t.co/JctTT0csW4— Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 30, 2017
Stat of the day:
Didn't realize Stars have more Finns on their NHL roster than any other team with 3. No other team has more than 2— Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 30, 2017
You’re damn right he is:
"Right now, he is the highest scoring defenseman in the NHL." @MikeKellyNHL discusses @johnklingberg's improved play. @DallasStars #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/hmr7sTvTeQ— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 30, 2017
I think this is kind of complementary?
Game #25 - Stars vs. Hawks: Douchebag Du Jour - Pepe, Henri, Fernand, Lestat, Antoine - https://t.co/OuEbHtVSZg pic.twitter.com/gAZYs5F9Rv— Faxes From Uncle Dale (@RealFansProgram) November 30, 2017
Awwwww....
Stars players and dads takes picture before morning skate in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Pa4gFsVP3G— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 30, 2017
I’m too sexy for my shirt:
стильный #GoStars pic.twitter.com/fmxvVBsyj2— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 30, 2017
League Stuff
Dave Lozo talks about Alexander Ovechkin’s renaissance year, and also some stuff about Ovi’s support for Putin. I know Ovi supports Putin, but I think Lozo is making jokes or something, I can’t really tell:
Alex Ovechkin is having a renaissance this year, but is it fair to throw the Putin stuff in his face? Let's discuss: https://t.co/6vFeu0lDAx— DL (@davelozo) November 30, 2017
Jared Clinton says the Vegas’ Brayden McNabb extension means they may not be sellers at the trade deadline. [The Hockey News]
You guys will be SHOCKED with one of the names on the Worst NHL backups part:
It isn't easy being No. 2: The best & worst #NHL backup goalies this season. https://t.co/iBxtDSMiyu pic.twitter.com/eTVq9OGvnH— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 30, 2017
The Oilers are placing goalie Tam Calbot on the IR and coach Todd McClellan says he’ll be out at least two weeks. [SportsNet]
Pretty sweet celly if you ask me:
ECHL player explains bizarre moonwalk celebration https://t.co/4FRqlBPnOv— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 30, 2017
TRADE ALERT— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 30, 2017
The #NJDevils have acquired defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional third-round pick from Anaheim. New Jersey sends forwards Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a 2018 third-round pick to the Ducks. https://t.co/ik2k08usnx pic.twitter.com/lO5iR6x9n9
And some analysis:
My verdict on the Sami Vatanen for Adam Henrique swap https://t.co/ndg5EsnkUM— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 30, 2017
Look at Jamie Benn getting his lettuce showcased!
On the NHL tradition of taking warmups without helmets, which pretty much boils down to wanting to look cool: https://t.co/i4YkgkN8uV— Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) November 30, 2017
