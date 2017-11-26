Dallas Stars Daily Links: Seguin Trying To Figure Out New Role

After beginning the season centered between Jamie Been and Alexander Radulov, Tyler Seguin has been faced with a challenging new role. Plus prospect updates, trade rumors, and the Central is still freaking good.

Before the start of the season, Dallas Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock voiced that he was committed to refining Tyler Seguin as a true number 1, two-way center.

But despite some early season success on a line with Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov, Seguin has been separated from the Stars’ other best forwards.

"We have no choice," Hitchcock said at the time. "We have to do something like this because I can't put those three guys together and say you've got to check the top line, you've got to score all the goals, you've got to kill all the penalties, and you've got to do all the stuff on the power play. It's too much.

Instead, Seguin is having to play with, well, a little bit of everyone. He seems to have recently jelled with Jason Spezza on his right wing, but the shift has been a bit difficult for the 25 year old center.

“...I kind of have been trying to figure out that role a little bit," Seguin said after the game. "Obviously I've been so used to playing with a guy like Jamie Benn and Radulov, just because they are experienced guys and offensive thinking. My line has been kind of rotating guys, but tonight I thought we were connecting and figuring it out."

You can read more about Seguin adjusting to his new role in Mike Heika’s piece here.

Other Stars News

If you’re still thinking about the Stars’ win last Friday night over Calgary Flames, I can’t blame you. Relive the glory with Sean Shapiro and Owen Newkirk’s carcast. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

And here are Scott Burnside’s five takeaways from the game: [NHL]

It’s the end of an era: here’s the last Mailbag from Sean Shapiro... before it moves over to The Upset along with him.

Dallas might not have played last night, but the Texas Stars did, earning a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters. [100 Degree Hockey]

Stars prospect Nick Caamano got some great news yesterday morning:

Stars forward prospect Nick Caamano has been traded within the Ontario Hockey League, going from last-place Flint to first-place Hamilton. Story here: https://t.co/ViLVhmPqwP — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) November 25, 2017

You might think that Caamano would take some time to adjust to his new team. You would be wrong: he earned the Third Star of the night as he scored a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs in a 6-2 win. [OHL]

Caamano wasn’t the only Stars prospect with a great Saturday:

Stars prospect Riley Tufte with his 6th goal of the season tonight https://t.co/I9U1UjkPgS — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 26, 2017

Stars prospect Jason Robertson with his 16th goal of the season tonight https://t.co/ryp8Jx8Gmc — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 26, 2017

Stars goalie prospect Colton Point made 36 saves tonight as Colgate upset No. 11 Western Michigan 5-1. Continues to boost his WJC resume for either Americans or Canadians — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 26, 2017

Around the NHL

The Central Division was busy last night. Here’s a quick recap:

Despite the mixed results from last night, the Central Division is still very good, unfortunate as that may be for Stars fans:

Central Division is once again best in the NHL https://t.co/wuQhNiipzZ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) November 25, 2017

Here’s your daily dose of trade rumors, from Edmonton to Vancouver. [The Hockey News]

On that note, is a Murray for Nugent-Hopkins trade a match made in heaven for the Blue Jackets and Oilers? [FanRag Sports]

DownGoesBrown finally broke his Oddly Specific Prediction losing streak yesterday. What was the prediction? You’ll have to read to find out!

Saturday storylines: Carey Price returns, Matthews vs Ovechkin, and the Jets might (finally) be for real, https://t.co/pQfIftuyOl — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) November 25, 2017

(Just kidding: he correctly predicted Carey Price recording a shutout for Montreal in his first game back)

Do you like rookies? Well here’s your one stop shop for learning about the rookie impacts for each team this year. [The Hockey News]

Kudos to the Vegas Golden Knights, who continue to break records:

The @GoldenKnights (15-6-1) established an NHL record for fewest games to earn 15 wins by a team in its inaugural season (22 GP), besting the mark of 25 contests set by the 1926-27 Rangers (15-7-3). #NHLStats #VGKvsARI pic.twitter.com/OPi6s96iD3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2017

Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel were both heralded as franchise saviors for the Oilers and Sabres respectively, but both franchises seem to be stuck in the mud this year. [NHL]

Speaking of former #1 Overall picks and contracts, here’s the latest on John Tavares (and by latest I mean “same old same old”): [Sportsnet]

Finally...

...You didn’t really think I was going to gush about all the Stars’ prospects without mentioning Miro Heiskanen, did you? Here’s yet another goal from my (officially) new favorite prospect: