Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Come Away with Point in 4-3 SO Loss

Bad start, good middle, bad end. Plus, GMs on the hot seat, Sidney Crosby’s slump, and a Bettman translator.

Well, another game played in a nearly empty arena, another road loss for the Stars. They managed to come away with a point in this one, however, as they went to overtime and then lost in the shootout as Jamie Benn and Alex Radulov were stoned by Roberto Luongo and Kari Lehtonen was unable to keep things alive at the end. The Stars once again racked up the penalty minutes, and the penalty kill was not at it’s best, giving up two goals in the first and nearly another in the third (a goal was scored about 4 seconds after a penalty ended). Anyways, here are some highlights:

Johnathan Huberdeau opened things up for the Panthers on the man advantage, somehow getting wiiiide open in the slot:

He then made it 2-0 and it looked like the Stars might be on track to give up another hat trick:

Alex Radulov fed Jamie Benn for a pretty textbook odd-man advantage:

Radulov to Benn again on a nifty little pass (and likely some verbal deception on Roberto Luongo) tied it up at 2:

Quick thinking by Radulov and Jamie Benn makes 'em pay. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/p7MpajmkKb — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2017

Remi Elie then ripped home a backhander and the Stars took their first lead of the game:

In the third, Devin Shore stole the puck on the PK and had a breakaway opportunity but couldn’t capitalize with his first of the season (apologies for these laudatory Panthers tweets):

Pretty bad luck for the Stars as the Panthers tied it at 3, with the shot from the point deflecting as it went five hole on Mattias Janmark and bounced directly to Aleksander Barkov in front of the net.

Both teams seemed content to go to OT after that, and while the both had chances in the extra frame, nobody found the back of the net, and the Stars lost in the shootout 2 goals to 1.

Tyler Seguin took a little bit of positivity away from the game:

Seguin: "Unfortunate not to get that extra [point], but it's something to build off of." pic.twitter.com/BzVMNPhP1Y — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 15, 2017

And here’s Ken Hitchcock:

"We should have won the hockey game. We deserved a much better fate tonight." pic.twitter.com/4jD0e2v4hW — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 15, 2017

Stars Stuff

Scott Burnside’s Counterattack prior to last night’s game was with Florida’s Keith Yandle:

Spent some time with @FlaPanthers iron man Keith Yandle prior to Tuesday's contest with @DallasStars in Sunrise. https://t.co/hTjE9Ou7u2 — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 14, 2017

Scott also has a piece on Jason Spezza and how this season has likely been the most challenging of his career:

Jason Spezza has worked through scoring droughts throughout his career. This might be his most difficult challenge yet given passage of time and shifting roles. https://t.co/lkF3JrnZw7 — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 14, 2017

Sean Shapiro’s Stars Daily has a trio of depressing stats about the Stars on the road so far this year. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

Harvey Fialkov describes how the Stars have too often been a 40-minute team on the road and how Ken Hitchcock is trying to fix it. [SportsDayDFW]

And a little more on the road woes from Mark Stepneski:

By the numbers: Stars at home vs. road https://t.co/7Ntz02HgGK — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) November 14, 2017

Hey, the Stars got a little national press yesterday! Jared Clinton writes how the newfound emphasis on defense (which has sometimes been effective) may be having too much of a negative impact on the offense, particularly at even strength:

The Stars sacrificed run-and-gun for stronger defense, but it’s not paying off yet, writes @THNJaredClinton https://t.co/0UEew9kIKV pic.twitter.com/fXXz7llRun — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 14, 2017

Around the League

Down Goes Brown takes a look at the temperature of the seat for each NHL GM, with four being on an extremely hot seat. Jim Nill isn’t in that group, but his seat isn’t ice cold either. [SportsNet]

Carey Price: “[Fans] don’t have to be concerned.” [SportsNet]

I think fans might be concerned:

MON claims Niemi — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 14, 2017

Now that the 2017 HOF class has been inducted one day ago, it’s only natural to look at who will make it in 2018. [The Hockey News]

Dave Lozo translates things that Gary Bettman said into things that Gary Bettman meant:

Gary Bettman spoke yesterday, so to understand what he said, I put some of his quotes into the Bettman Translator: https://t.co/INinM0wtGy — I'm Dave Lozo, ESPNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN (@davelozo) November 14, 2017

Sidney Crosby has been slumping pretty hard over the last 11 games:

538 dives into the "What’s Wrong With Sidney Crosby?" debate https://t.co/UpotHmsh1y #NHL — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 14, 2017

If you like one-for-one trades involving old left wingers, have I got a doozy for you:

@EdmontonOilers trade for Mike Cammalleri. @NHL Jussi Jokinen goes the other way. — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) November 15, 2017

Just in case that trade wasn’t electric enough for you, here is another MEGA deal:

Coyotes trade struggling goalie Louis Domingue to Lightning https://t.co/skum0SA9Pg pic.twitter.com/yhHo1IRc92 — HockeyNightInCanada (@hockeynight) November 14, 2017

