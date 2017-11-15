Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Come Away with Point in 4-3 SO Loss

Bad start, good middle, bad end. Plus, GMs on the hot seat, Sidney Crosby’s slump, and a Bettman translator.

Well, another game played in a nearly empty arena, another road loss for the Stars. They managed to come away with a point in this one, however, as they went to overtime and then lost in the shootout as Jamie Benn and Alex Radulov were stoned by Roberto Luongo and Kari Lehtonen was unable to keep things alive at the end. The Stars once again racked up the penalty minutes, and the penalty kill was not at it’s best, giving up two goals in the first and nearly another in the third (a goal was scored about 4 seconds after a penalty ended). Anyways, here are some highlights:

Johnathan Huberdeau opened things up for the Panthers on the man advantage, somehow getting wiiiide open in the slot:

He then made it 2-0 and it looked like the Stars might be on track to give up another hat trick:

Alex Radulov fed Jamie Benn for a pretty textbook odd-man advantage:

Radulov to Benn again on a nifty little pass (and likely some verbal deception on Roberto Luongo) tied it up at 2:

Remi Elie then ripped home a backhander and the Stars took their first lead of the game:

In the third, Devin Shore stole the puck on the PK and had a breakaway opportunity but couldn’t capitalize with his first of the season (apologies for these laudatory Panthers tweets):

Pretty bad luck for the Stars as the Panthers tied it at 3, with the shot from the point deflecting as it went five hole on Mattias Janmark and bounced directly to Aleksander Barkov in front of the net.

Both teams seemed content to go to OT after that, and while the both had chances in the extra frame, nobody found the back of the net, and the Stars lost in the shootout 2 goals to 1.

Tyler Seguin took a little bit of positivity away from the game:

And here’s Ken Hitchcock:

Stars Stuff

Scott Burnside’s Counterattack prior to last night’s game was with Florida’s Keith Yandle:

Scott also has a piece on Jason Spezza and how this season has likely been the most challenging of his career:

Sean Shapiro’s Stars Daily has a trio of depressing stats about the Stars on the road so far this year. [Wrong Side of the Red Line]

Harvey Fialkov describes how the Stars have too often been a 40-minute team on the road and how Ken Hitchcock is trying to fix it. [SportsDayDFW]

And a little more on the road woes from Mark Stepneski:

Hey, the Stars got a little national press yesterday! Jared Clinton writes how the newfound emphasis on defense (which has sometimes been effective) may be having too much of a negative impact on the offense, particularly at even strength:

Around the League

Down Goes Brown takes a look at the temperature of the seat for each NHL GM, with four being on an extremely hot seat. Jim Nill isn’t in that group, but his seat isn’t ice cold either. [SportsNet]

Carey Price: “[Fans] don’t have to be concerned.” [SportsNet]

I think fans might be concerned:

Now that the 2017 HOF class has been inducted one day ago, it’s only natural to look at who will make it in 2018. [The Hockey News]

Dave Lozo translates things that Gary Bettman said into things that Gary Bettman meant:

Sidney Crosby has been slumping pretty hard over the last 11 games:

If you like one-for-one trades involving old left wingers, have I got a doozy for you:

Just in case that trade wasn’t electric enough for you, here is another MEGA deal:

Greg Wyshynski is now doing a hockey only iteration of SI’s Faces in the Crowd segment at ESPN:

