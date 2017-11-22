Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Continue To Improve Home Record

The club’s 3-1 win over Montreal gives Dallas an impressive 8-2 record at the AAC. Plus quarter-season awards and trade rumors.

The Dallas Stars beat the Montreal Canadiens tonight in a tight 3-1 game. All of the goals save Tyler Seguin’s empty netter came within the second half of the second period, with Devin Shore and Jason Spezza scoring (barely) within a minute of each other.

Ninth time this season that the Habs have given up two goals within a minute. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 22, 2017

Micah stole most of the gifs, but here are a couple more for you: First, a sweet save by Ben Bishop

Lastly (told you it was just a couple), here’s the video of the Benn brothers’ brief family reunion:

Jordie hits Jamie then gives him an extra shove. pic.twitter.com/aX5axnagKb — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) November 22, 2017

All in all, it was nice for the Stars to leave the AAC with a victory. Look, see how happy winning made them?

Scott Burnside caught up with Jordie Benn before the game about his return to Dallas:

Dallas wasn’t the only Stars team to win last night; Jason Dickinson landed an early OT goal to give Texas a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves.

Okay this one is still technically Stars related, but this Hitchcock quote is relevant to all NHL teams:

Ken Hitchcock on the Dallas Stars revealing the exact nature of injuries. pic.twitter.com/AfwfsLy10G — Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) November 21, 2017

Greg Wyshynski briefly looks at the arguments from both sides of the “disclosing injuries” argument, and compares the NHL’s policy with the NFL. [ESPN]

Don’t be surprised if you begin to hear Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s name also thrown around (if you haven’t already), but should the Arizona Coyotes even consider trading their star?

Block out the white noise because it makes no sense for the Arizona Coyotes to trade Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Not now, not later. My blog. https://t.co/AMdl9HWVid — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) November 21, 2017

If you thought that the Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers badly, you probably want to buckle down for this: the St. Louis Blues beat the Oilers 8-3 last night. [Copper and Blue]

Perhaps the only thing more shocking than the final score was that Vlaldimir Tarasenko threw down the gloves:

Fight video: Vladimir Tarasenko vs. Matthew Benning https://t.co/Nr2J8xdl6G — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) November 22, 2017

He might be getting overshadowed by the powerhouse players in St. Louis and Tampa Bay, but Johnny Gaudreau is playing some of the best hockey of his young career. [Yahoo Sports]

When it comes to high-scoring Americans on Canadian teams, though, it’s hard to beat Auston Matthews, who has been beyond impressive in his first 100 games:

Matthews through 100 games ranks with Ovechkin, Bure, Selanne as a goal scorer if you adjust for era https://t.co/42l057eurm pic.twitter.com/Nefbtu9QN4 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 21, 2017

That also means it’s time give out the definitely-not-too-early awards for the quarter mark!

NHL awards: Handing out hardware at the season’s quarter mark https://t.co/sfhBd1VBmS — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) November 21, 2017

THN also tried to get in on the Awards Show fun. It, uhh, didn’t go as well expected: