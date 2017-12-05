Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Making Great Strides

Riding a 5 game win streak, the Dallas Stars finally seem to be finding their groove. Plus power rankings, fantasy advice, and more.

After being declared the “winners” of the off-season in many eyes, the Dallas Stars did not have quite the start to the season they were expecting. Through the first 20 games, Dallas recorded a 10-9-1 record, hovering most of that time around or below .500.

But recently, the Stars have won 7 of their last 8 and are currently riding a five game win streak. And so there is good reason to be optimistic about the team moving forward:

"We're playing the right way," head coach Ken Hitchcock said. "There's no other way to describe it. We're playing the right way. We're not chasing the game up and down the ice. We're not gambling on 50-50 situations. We're playing smart. "You play the game the right way, you have enough skill, you give yourself a chance to win games and that's what we're doing."

The past three wins were all against division rivals, improving the Stars’ division record to 4-6. The Stars continue their tour of the Central tonight as they take on the Predators:

"We thought we played a great game in Nashville. They were ahead of us a little bit in some areas, and they've got a great team. So, we're looking forward to that challenge, and then, we'll just measure it up from there. If we continue to play this well, we give ourselves a fighting chance every night."

You can read more in Scott Burnside’s takeaways from the Colorado game here.

Other Stars News

Brett Ritchie has had a rough start to the season, but could his performance against Colorado be a sign of things to come?

Mark Stepneski has set up small, individual profiles for all of the Stars’ prospects that’s definitely worth a click. [Between the Blue Lines]

Speaking of prospects, that was quick:

Dallas has finally reemerged in the Top 10 in Scott Burnside’s weekly power rankings. [NHL]

Here’s some John Klingberg love for you:

Around the League

It was a quiet Monday night for the NHL with only 4 games played, only one of which involved the Central Division: the Nashville Predators landed a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins. [On the Forecheck]

Speaking of the Central, the Winnipeg Jets currently sit on top of the standings. But are they the real deal? [The Hockey News]

The Stars aren’t the only team with a 5 game win streak; are things finally looking up for the Montreal Canadiens?

DownGoesBrown, on the other hand, thinks it’s way too soon to cast a verdict on the Canadiens in his Weekend Wrap. [Sportsnet]

We have a trade to announce...

Buffalo made another major roster move yesterday:

Pete Jensen dishes out some fantasy advice for the waiver wire this week. [NHL]

Thinking more long term? Sean Allen has got you covered, mentioning Radek Faksa as a name you should pick up. [ESPN]

Speaking of Faksa, here’s yet another shout out for the young Czech:

Anze Koptiar headlines Jared Clinton’s list of players who have bounced back for the 2017-18 season. [The Hockey News]

Finally...

If you hadn’t noticed, Radek Faksa has been on fire recently. His great performance has not gone unnoticed: