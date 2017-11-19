Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars’ Superb Saturday Showdown

It’s always a great weekend when the Stars win. Plus, line brawls throughout history, a possible Texas rival, and more.

Happy Sunday everyone! Apologies for the lack of links yesterday - matinee games throw the usual rhythm off track. So here’s the first (and hopefully last) Weekend Update, courtesy of Adam and myself!

Dallas! Stars!

In case you didn’t catch the game, here are a few of the Dallas Stars’ goals against the Edmonton Oilelrs yesterday. First up is Antoine Roussel opening up the scoring:

Not to be outdone, Roussel’s new linemate, Alexander Radulov (yes you read that right), put the next one in, and we refuse to believe anyone who says the deflection off the skate wasn’t on purpose:

It looks like scoring is @RADUL22's passion as well. Getting all the top notch reactions today. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/9uf483E5RD — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 18, 2017

Then some, uhh, other stuff happened that’s definitely not interesting in any way. But then Devin Shore finally got his first goal of the season, followed by Radek Faksa nabbing his fifth to retake the lead:

Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza finished off the scoring to make it a 6-3 win, which leads us to this interesting tidbit:

This game was a nice redemption for the Stars; here are Scott Burnside’s five takeaways: [NHL]

And if you want some perspective from an Edmonton point of view, this piece details why Connor McDavid should shoulder the blame for their loss. [Sportsnet]

Here’s Ken Hitchcock’s post game interview:

"I see a team forging an identity. It's a process. I'm really enjoying the process quite frankly, because I'm seeing a team emerge." pic.twitter.com/BWp0BMavmm — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 18, 2017

...as well as some other various post game quotes, courtesy of Mark Stepneski. [Between the Blue Lines]

Other Stars News

Sean Shapiro dropped his excellent mailbag Friday:

Mailbag came out today, we tackled a little bit of everything https://t.co/epw4g0cX5s — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 18, 2017

Gemel Smith got into the holiday spirit and helped out with the Dallas Stars Foundation:

Thank you to all of our @ds_foundation volunteers! You guys are the best. Hope you enjoyed the signed pucks. #stars25 pic.twitter.com/GkkzRAvEBJ — gemel smith (@gemel_smith) November 17, 2017

If you’ve ever wanted to ask Vern Fiddler a question... well you’re a bit too late now, but you should still check out his Q&A on Twitter:

What has Vern Fiddler been up to? Toss him a question using #AskFidds for his @drpepper Twitter Takeover tomorrow before puck drop! pic.twitter.com/7ZZwUIdDEO — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 17, 2017

The Texas Stars dropped a 5-2 decision to the San Antonio Rampage, but at least Jason Dickinson scored a goal in his second game back. [100 Degree Hockey]

Speaking of hockey teams in Texas, Jamie Benn would be pumped for a Lone Star rivalry:

An NHL team in Houston? Stars captain Jamie Benn likes the idea https://t.co/hvA6YnN9to pic.twitter.com/x5xwb2m1sY — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) November 17, 2017

PSA:

League Stuff

The NHL announced the 2019 Winter Classic, and why are we not surprised by the teams?

Speaking of the Blackhawks, here’s your quick Central Division breakdown from yesterday:

Here’s yesterday’s opponent’s GM (3 apostrophes in a row, weird) on the Oilers early struggles:

Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli opens up on his team’s terrible start https://t.co/yLpijVj175 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 17, 2017

What would Carey Price net in a trade? Matt Larkin gives his thoughts on this and more in his mailbag. [The Hockey News]

Down Goes Brown’s Friday Grab Bag is a classic this week:

From earlier: In which Teemu Selanne is regretting his decision to sing you a song. Plus the evolution of line brawls, #GoalDNA and lots more in the Friday Grab Bag. https://t.co/03bYPIcPwR pic.twitter.com/v8pa5rre24 — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) November 17, 2017

We feel bad for Calgary and Ottawa, but it feels like the story is the exact same every time a team in any league needs a new stadium/arena, and for some reason the media acts shocked that a super rich guy is trying to have someone else pay for things for him (we’re not on the owners side at all, but rich guys tend to act like rich guys). [SportsNet]

A little bit more on relocation/expansion- it’s possible the Stars could have an in-state rival sometime in the future. [SportsNet]

We kind of feel like superhero talk is getting out of hand nowadays (it’s cool if that’s your thing, but some if us don’t need it shoved in our face all the time), but here’s Greg Wyshynski with a power rankings/superhero mash up:

This list is solid! From Superman to the spleen, well done @wyshynski Power Rankings: Superhero for every team https://t.co/un3gwNOTQ2 — John Paule (@JPwildcard) November 17, 2017

Here’s a little more from Wyshynski:

Houston hockey, Radko Gudas, Connor McDavid is toast, Jersey Fouls, NHL gossipmongers and so much more in the ESPN NHL Weekly Reader! https://t.co/HWx0kcbHW9 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 17, 2017

Jason Spezza is just one of the many notable players who are having trouble scoring this season. [FanRag Sports]

Less slashes and more goals make GMs happy boys:

Fewer slashes means more goals; NHL GMs happy with crackdown https://t.co/P5rLcGPbIK pic.twitter.com/VrNJRIcCfU — HockeyNightInCanada (@hockeynight) November 17, 2017

Here are some of the best and worst plays of the past week, though it’s sad that some of the “best performances” were against the Stars. [Yahoo Sports]

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it (man, Patrick Laine. We’re sure he’s a good guy and everything, but seeing him just reminds us of how much he DESTROYS the Stars):

There seems to be a theme with @PatrikLaine29's first four career shootout goals... pic.twitter.com/29sMPsQzFV — NHL (@NHL) November 17, 2017

And finally, in case you need a laugh and have an unreasonable man- (or woman-) crush on Razor, enjoy: