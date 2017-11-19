Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars’ Superb Saturday Showdown

It’s always a great weekend when the Stars win. Plus, line brawls throughout history, a possible Texas rival, and more.

Happy Sunday everyone! Apologies for the lack of links yesterday - matinee games throw the usual rhythm off track. So here’s the first (and hopefully last) Weekend Update, courtesy of Adam and myself!

Dallas! Stars!

In case you didn’t catch the game, here are a few of the Dallas Stars’ goals against the Edmonton Oilelrs yesterday. First up is Antoine Roussel opening up the scoring:

Not to be outdone, Roussel’s new linemate, Alexander Radulov (yes you read that right), put the next one in, and we refuse to believe anyone who says the deflection off the skate wasn’t on purpose:

Then some, uhh, other stuff happened that’s definitely not interesting in any way. But then Devin Shore finally got his first goal of the season, followed by Radek Faksa nabbing his fifth to retake the lead:

Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza finished off the scoring to make it a 6-3 win, which leads us to this interesting tidbit:

This game was a nice redemption for the Stars; here are Scott Burnside’s five takeaways: [NHL]

And if you want some perspective from an Edmonton point of view, this piece details why Connor McDavid should shoulder the blame for their loss. [Sportsnet]

Here’s Ken Hitchcock’s post game interview:

...as well as some other various post game quotes, courtesy of Mark Stepneski. [Between the Blue Lines]

Other Stars News

Sean Shapiro dropped his excellent mailbag Friday:

Gemel Smith got into the holiday spirit and helped out with the Dallas Stars Foundation:

If you’ve ever wanted to ask Vern Fiddler a question... well you’re a bit too late now, but you should still check out his Q&A on Twitter:

The Texas Stars dropped a 5-2 decision to the San Antonio Rampage, but at least Jason Dickinson scored a goal in his second game back. [100 Degree Hockey]

Speaking of hockey teams in Texas, Jamie Benn would be pumped for a Lone Star rivalry:

PSA:

League Stuff

The NHL announced the 2019 Winter Classic, and why are we not surprised by the teams?

Speaking of the Blackhawks, here’s your quick Central Division breakdown from yesterday:

Here’s yesterday’s opponent’s GM (3 apostrophes in a row, weird) on the Oilers early struggles:

What would Carey Price net in a trade? Matt Larkin gives his thoughts on this and more in his mailbag. [The Hockey News]

Down Goes Brown’s Friday Grab Bag is a classic this week:

We feel bad for Calgary and Ottawa, but it feels like the story is the exact same every time a team in any league needs a new stadium/arena, and for some reason the media acts shocked that a super rich guy is trying to have someone else pay for things for him (we’re not on the owners side at all, but rich guys tend to act like rich guys). [SportsNet]

A little bit more on relocation/expansion- it’s possible the Stars could have an in-state rival sometime in the future. [SportsNet]

We kind of feel like superhero talk is getting out of hand nowadays (it’s cool if that’s your thing, but some if us don’t need it shoved in our face all the time), but here’s Greg Wyshynski with a power rankings/superhero mash up:

Here’s a little more from Wyshynski:

Jason Spezza is just one of the many notable players who are having trouble scoring this season. [FanRag Sports]

Less slashes and more goals make GMs happy boys:

Here are some of the best and worst plays of the past week, though it’s sad that some of the “best performances” were against the Stars. [Yahoo Sports]

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it (man, Patrick Laine. We’re sure he’s a good guy and everything, but seeing him just reminds us of how much he DESTROYS the Stars):

And finally, in case you need a laugh and have an unreasonable man- (or woman-) crush on Razor, enjoy:

