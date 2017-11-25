Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Home Cooking Remains Delicious, also: Jere!
A hat trick was finally a good thing! Plus, Joe Thornton has a lot of assists, are the Caps done? and Antti Niemi still has a job.
Happy Saturday everyone! That was a heck of a game last night. For a while, it seemed like one of those, “one step forward, two steps back,” kind of games until the third period, when the Stars were able to put it away and Tyler Seguin Seg-ed his way into a hat trick. In the interest of time, and also due to the fact that it’s a holiday weekend, there were 10 goals scored in the game, and I still have friends in town for Turkey Day (as I’m sure many of you do), I’m going to cut it short and just link to the game recap here and afterwords here. I’m incredibly thankful for all of the Dallas Stars community. Go Stars, and long live Jere Lehtinen!
Also, just wanted to point this out. Seguin’s ability to want to poke the puck in, realize his stick is above the crossbar, and patiently wait until the puck is below the bar before touching it here was incredible:
This is some impressive hand-eye coordination, eh @tseguinofficial? pic.twitter.com/BjMF6l7tFT— NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) November 25, 2017
Stars Things
Stars Things
Great ceremony for Jere Lehtinen before last night’s game. Here’s a photo of the action:
Mr. Fix it. #Retiring26 pic.twitter.com/1ePaDSQPy1— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 25, 2017
The real life version of him looks a lot better in retirement than my bobblehead version:
The whole crew was there last night:
Legends. On legends. On legends. All here to support Jere! #GoStars pic.twitter.com/JXVC3d5DRD— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 25, 2017
Except these guys:
We were told that he, Zubov, Hatcher and Langenbrunner were unable to attend and each sent well wishes. There was no explanation beyond that. https://t.co/fpmO0XivVI— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 25, 2017
Here’s Hitch on Mr. Yellow Laces:
"Wins. That's all he does." Hitch talks about the lasting legacy of Jere Lehtinen and the sort of player that he was. pic.twitter.com/6nUhHngkGy— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 24, 2017
The Western Conference is a crowded, muddled place right now:
Colorado. Chicago. Minnesota. Dallas. All four of these teams in the Central have 23 points. The Western Conference as a whole is just as crowded. https://t.co/LaZ5RK5uXf— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 24, 2017
Hey, I remember that guy!:
Always great to catch up with former @DallasStars netminder (and current @NHLFlames starter) Mike Smith. And we did just that this morning. https://t.co/RKIjyvchLu— Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) November 24, 2017
In case you were wondering:
FYI, mailbag comes out tomorrow. Family in town still for holiday, will be writing after they fly out— Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 24, 2017
Hmmmm....:
Here was a column from Julius Honka's first game.— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) November 24, 2017
It seems to make even more sense now.
:)https://t.co/RS550cIZJN via @sportsdaydfw
Around the League
Down Goes Brown liked Ken Hitchcock’s injury take, and more in his weekly Grab Bag. [Vice Sports]
Fun fact: Since 2005-2006, teams who are in playoff position on Thanksgiving have made the playoffs 77.8% of the time. At least the Stars have that 22.2% to hope for. [Sporting News]
I haven’t made it all the way through this yet, but what I’ve watched of the NHL 100 Years documentary has been pretty good. [SportsNet]
Joe Thornton is making moves:
Joe Thornton of the @SanJoseSharks collected two assists to leapfrog Joe Sakic for 12th on the NHL’s all-time list. #NHLStats #SJSvsVGK pic.twitter.com/RPNsAUNLJX— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 25, 2017
Carey Price will be back in net for the Canadiens tonight. Maybe that will help out with the attendance issues. [SportsNet]
Greg Wyshynski’s Weekly Reader examines whether the Capitals are still Stanley Cup Contenders or if they’re just another team now:
Are the dark days over for the Capitals? The ESPN Weekly Reader on that and much more: https://t.co/VnyXZqbbX2 #NHL— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 24, 2017
Ryan Lambert takes a look at what’s going on out here on the West Coast. [Puck Daddy]
I think it’s a liiiittle early to say who won and lost the Matt Duchene trade:
The Ask Me Anything Mailbag is back! Has Ottawa already lost the Matt Duchene trade? @THNMattLarkin answers that question and many more https://t.co/XhgKuxHWIB pic.twitter.com/LHSSxQI7xm— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 24, 2017
Matt Larkin getting another shout out here today:
Scoring league-wide up 12.4 percent? Cool. While it lasts – here's some fun with ON-PACE NUMBERS: https://t.co/xuE3duPeTX pic.twitter.com/USN5A5IevN— Matt Larkin (@THNMattLarkin) November 23, 2017
I wish we knew how to quit you:
Former Stars goalie Antti Niemi staying with the Canadiens after Carey Price comes back from injury. First bit of good fortune for Niemi this season. https://t.co/V3G6H0iQnZ— Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) November 24, 2017
Enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend!
-
