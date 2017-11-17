Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars Have a Long Way to Go to Become Elite

Scott Burnside recounts the evidence in his latest Five Takeaways. Plus, a likely Tkachuk suspension, and a possible Houston expansion.

To be fair, it didn’t look like a massacre until the second period. The Dallas Stars proved they could hang with the Tampa Bay Lightning, until they couldn’t – and then the yawning gap between the Stars and true competitiveness was on full display.

In his latest Five Takeaways, Stars digital correspondent Scott Burnside breaks down the differences between the Lightning, who are one of the league’s elite teams, and the Stars, who are not:

Critical goals scored at critical times by players from up and down the Tampa lineup. Sounds like textbook hockey. Sounds like the kind of hockey that is pretty much eluding the Dallas Stars. "This was probably the biggest disappointment of a game, probably so far this year," said captain Jamie Benn. "We're going to have to look at ourselves in the mirror and then come back ready to put some work in tomorrow. We're far away from being an elite level like Tampa is right now."

The worst part of the road trip may have been the toll it took on the Stars’ best players – like John Klingberg, for one:

Klingberg was minus-3 in the 5-1 loss to Carolina that started the trip on Monday night in Raleigh. The smooth-skating offensive star was much better in a shootout loss to Florida the next night, and while he was much steadier Thursday, his blunder on the critical shorthanded goal cannot be ignored. If Klingberg, who entered the night leading all defensemen with 18 points, wants to be considered an elite defender a-la his countryman Victor Hedman, who has become one of the game's best for the Lightning, these are moments he can't have.

Read the whole thing at the Stars' official site.

Josh Bogorad sums up The Current Difficulty (with proper usage of Twitter’s new 280-character limit):

Humbling road trip for the Stars. Listening to the players after the game, it sure feels like a fork in the road stretch is upcoming for the Stars. They are .500, with three of next four at home. Which direction will they go? They should be spitting nails on Saturday. — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) November 17, 2017

And Ben Bishop spoke about a tough return to the arena he called home for five seasons:

Ben Bishop speaks about his return to Tampa and the Stars struggles on the road. pic.twitter.com/2JKeIiqbsB — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 17, 2017

Tampa Bay still loves Bish, and they showed it with the tribute video that played in Amalie Arena before last night’s game.

As played for the return of @benbishop30 that got the @amaliearena crowd to their feet...



Thank you, Bish. For everything. For always. pic.twitter.com/rvg1XMbe2s — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 17, 2017

Can Marc Methot help stabilize the Stars’ lineup? He could return as soon as Saturday, when the team returns to AAC to play the similarly struggling Edmonton Oilers.

Stars notebook: Defenseman Marc Methot closing in on a return to the ice? https://t.co/oAWF4O1fhG pic.twitter.com/DmJhoS3mj5 — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) November 17, 2017

Last Night In #Murder

By the way, Ryan Johansen scored last night! (Yay?)

Ryan Johansen is no longer the NHL's highest-paid forward without a goal. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) November 17, 2017

Avs forward Vladislav Kamenev broke his arm playing in his first game since coming to Denver in the Matt Duchene trade. He’ll be on IR for the foreseeable future. [Mile High Hockey]

Kathyrn Tappen, Bob McKenzie and James O’Brien break down the one-for-one swap of Oilers forward (and former Star) Jussi Jokinen for the Los Angeles Kings’ Michael Cammalleri. [NHL on NBC]

No NHL player has reached 65 goals in a season since Alex Ovechkin did it in 2008-09. Rob Vollman thinks Nikita Kucherov could match that achievement in 2017-18. [NHL]

Elsewhere, Vadim Shipachyov recounts his Vegas Golden Knights drama, and suggests that KHL players who want to make the leap to North America should reconsider. A lot.

After drama with Golden Knights ends, Vadim Shipachyov says Russian players should ‘think 10 times’ before coming over to the NHL:https://t.co/P4syxjkZhU pic.twitter.com/pDIWa852lJ — Jared Clinton (@THNJaredClinton) November 14, 2017

The Week In Discipline: Luke Witkowski and Matthew Tkachuk are in very hot water for a brawl they instigated during the Calgary Flames’ 8-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Witkowski has earned a 10-game suspension for re-entering the ice after being ordered to the dressing room by an official. Tkachuk’s hearing takes place today. [Detroit Free Press]

After what was described as lengthy internal league debate sounds like @NHL will suspend @DetroitRedWings Luke Witkowski 10 games for coming back on the ice. @NHLFlames Matthew Tkachuk will also face a discipline hearing with @NHL tomorrow for his involvement — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) November 16, 2017

Hockey in Houston? Katie Strang reports in The Athletic that Gary Bettman has met with Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, and that the Bayou City may be on a short list for future expansion consideration.

Sources: NHL, Houston Rockets owner meet to talk NHL's viability in Houston https://t.co/En5rwMxaGs — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) November 16, 2017

With a possible serial killer stalking the Tampa suburb of Seminole Heights, any show of support has to be welcome. Bolts forward J.T. Brown is doing his part.

WE ARE SEMINOLE HEIGHTS



STRONG - RESILIENT - UNITED pic.twitter.com/EKQTioI3e5 — Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) November 15, 2017

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park (and Beautiful Boise)

The Texas Stars showed off their tool skills by building children’s playhouses for Habitat for Humanity. Note the T-Stars tribal tattoo on the outside wall of this beauty.

Elsewhere, Idaho Steelheads defender Joe Faust celebrated his Nov. 15 birthday with two assists in a 4-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush.

BarDown wants hockey fans to choose between Dart Guy and Willie McNelson as the best NHL fan mascot. Personally, I’d like to know where the Green Men, Taco Lady and the Traveling Jagrs are. What about you?